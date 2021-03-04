WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Virtual Dementia Friends
Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia. The Dementia Friends session helps persons learn about dementia and the small ways they can help and interact. People with dementia need to be understood and supported. Sign up for either session on Wednesday, March 10, from 6 to 7 p.m., or Monday, March 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call, email or go online to register.
Movie
Watch the movie “Let Him Go” on Tuesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, and no walk-ins are allowed.
Louisa answers the call
March is Women’s History Month, and Jill Fuller will be with us, virtually, to talk about Louisa May Alcott on Tuesday March 23, at 1 p.m. Before she became famous as the author of “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott left Concord, Mass. to serve as a nurse in the Civil War.
In this presentation, attendees will explore this pivotal experience in her life and how it ultimately led to her famous novel.
Jill Fuller is a librarian, writer and historian. She is a member of the Louisa May Alcott Society and co-host of “Let Genius Burn,” an upcoming podcast on Louisa May Alcott’s life. Sign up by March 22 for the virtual presentation or to watch the presentation at the center on Zoom.
Travel opportunities!
Ready to get out and travel? So are we. Check out the following trips: Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15; Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, and escorted by Deb; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types: Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
St. Patrick’s Day
Drive up to get your celebration package for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. There will be sweet treats, games, bangles and more. To reserve St. Patrick’s Day treats, call or email by Wednesday, March 10.
Watercolor: Basics
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun, Thursdays, April 8-29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics that will be covered include negative painting and atmospheric perspective. Students will paint landscape and flowers. Fee is $50 and signup deadline is April 1.
Sign up to be in-person or virtual at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call (262) 473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
Don’t fear or fight change. Change is the wave that carries us to what’s next. — Marc Middleton.
