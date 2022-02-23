WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic of the next Scholarly Scoop will be: “Will Humanity Bring About its own Demise?”
Technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible have brought about a quality of life unsurpassed in human history; they also have brought about new risks that threaten the very existence of humanity.
In this talk, major risks to humanity will be discussed with a particular focus on the existential threats for which humanity is a principal cause: nuclear war, climate change, pandemic disease and artificial intelligence. What is being done to prevent these threats from occurring?
Join Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at the UW-Whitewater, on Friday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Do you have some favorite flowers you have wanted to paint? Join Rita Carpenter March 3-17, from 1-3:30 p.m. to paint some fabulous, fun florals. Think about your reference photos in case you prefer to use your own.
Supply list: watercolor paints, watercolor paper, a piece of credit card or palette knife, cloth, painters’ tape, brushes, water containers, spray bottle, table cover, board, paper towel … any supplies you regularly use. Fee is $45 and signup deadline is Feb. 28.
Fitness and wellness
Yoga with Brienne will begin the next session on Tuesday, March 1 or Thursday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. and runs through the end of April. The class is in-person or virtual. Fee for members is $40 and nonmembers is $50. Registration deadline is Feb. 25.
Roll Away Stress will begin on Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. and runs through April 20. Using balls and soft rollers, participants will roll away tension. Fee for members is $20 and nonmembers is $30, and signup deadline is Feb. 28.
FUNctional Fitness is an ongoing in-person class or a monthly virtual class. The next virtual session begins on Feb. 28 and runs through March 31. In-person fee is $1.50 per class and the monthly virtual fee is $12 members and $17 nonmembers.
San Antonio holiday
Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2022, and enjoy highlights of the area. These include: San Antonio city tour, learn about the Alamo at an IMAX theater and then visit the Alamo; take a Riverwalk cruise, tour the LBJ ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias along the Riverwalk.
There is an optional tour of Austin, including the capitol; a city tour, the LBJ Library and the State History Museum.
Cost is $2,075 per person double (includes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Book Worms
Book Club will discuss “The Mermaid Chair” by Sue Monk Kidd on Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m. The April discussion book is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict.
Motorcycle trips
Let us know where you want to go, and days that work best for you to take motorcycle rides. Long or short, north or south — just bring your ideas on Wednesday, March 9, at 9 a,m, and help us plan a great summer of rides!
Stained glass class
All artistic ability levels are welcome at our stained-glass class March 15 and 16. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron, if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and this class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members. Signup deadline is Friday, March 11.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and is closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“Age is just a number. Life and aging are the greatest gifts that we could possibly ever have.” — Cicely Tyson.
