WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Stained glass
All artistic ability levels are welcome at our stained-glass class March 15 and 16. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron, if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and this class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members. Signup deadline is Friday, March 11.
Breakfast Bunch
Enjoy breakfast at the Elk in Elkhorn. They have a lovely Rueben omelet for a little corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day. Trip includes transportation, and breakfast is on one’s own. Deadline to register is Tuesday, March 15.
It’s Oscar month
The center will be showing several Oscar-nominated films this month including “King Richard” on Tuesday, March 22, and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” on March 29. All movies start at 1 p.m.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun on Thursdays, April 7 and 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Week one will focus on “What can our brushes do for us?”
This class will cover different types of brushes and the strokes they can make. Students will use these brush strokes to paint some Spring wreaths, foliage and loose flowers. The fee is $30 and the signup deadline is April 1.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, March 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The last puzzle exchange until fall will be Monday April 4.
Travel preview
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
San Antonio holiday
Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2022, and enjoy highlights of the area. These include: San Antonio city tour, learn about the Alamo at an IMAX theater and then visit the Alamo; take a Riverwalk cruise, tour the LBJ ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias along the Riverwalk.
There is an optional tour of Austin, including the capitol; a city tour, the LBJ Library and the State History Museum.
Cost is $2,075 per person double (includes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic of the next Scholarly Scoop is: “Will Humanity Bring About its own Demise?”
Technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible have brought about a quality of life unsurpassed in human history; they also have brought about new risks that threaten the very existence of humanity.
In this talk, major risks to humanity will be discussed with a particular focus on the existential threats for which humanity is a principal cause: nuclear war, climate change, pandemic disease and artificial intelligence. What is being done to prevent these threats from occurring?
Join Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. March 21-24.
Thought for the week
“Life is too short to be little. You must enlarge your imagination and then act on it.” — Benjamin Disraeli.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
