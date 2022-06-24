WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.

At the movies!

The action and adventure movie “Moonfall” will air at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It’s the End of the World, as we know it. Our world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force sends the moon hurtling from its orbit, on a collision course with Earth. A former NASA Astronaut (Halle Berry) has a solution.

Celebrate brain health month

Chetney Blaszcyk, Aging, Disability, Resource Center nutrition and health promotion coordinator with Walworth County Health and Human Services will present MIND diet at 1 p.m. Thursday. This diet focuses on a few different diet diets and how to improve brain health, as well as physical health. Register in advance by calling 262-473-0535

Memory screening event

A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. Screening is Thursday at Seniors in the Park. Call 920-675-4035 to schedule a 15-minute appointment.

Healthy living with diabetes

Healthy Living with Diabetes is an evidence-based program for adults of all ages, who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. In 6 weeks, one can learn to take charge of their health and get back to doing the things that matter. To register, call 262-741-3309.

Travel and tour previews

Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. A copy of the Costa Rica travel preview is available. Call 262-473-0535 to get the recording.

A trip to tropical Costa Rica will be offered Jan. 28 – Feb. 5, 2023 by Collette Tours.

Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 is a trip to Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and many more. Trip offered by Mayflower Tours.

Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-Aug. 6,2023 The trip includes Fairbanks and the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Trip offered by Mayflower Tours.

Iceland Land of Fire and Ice is Aug. 16-22,2023. It is for 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Visit the capitol, Reykjavik, for a tour and free time. Offered by Mayflower Tours

Activities at a glance

‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mon and Thurs. 9:30 a.m. (fee)

Yoga (hybrid) – Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.

Pickleball—Monday through Friday 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory

Indoor Walking – Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.

Sewing Group – Most Fridays 10 a.m.

Warblers—Mondays 11 a.m.

Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park

Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.

Pegs and Jokers – Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.

Hikes with Ginny — 9 a.m. July 7, explore Brady’s Rocks, a rock formation in the middle of the Scuppernong Prairie that was quarried by the pioneers. The walk is 3.5 miles round trip. Meet at 9 a.m. at the SITP parking lot, to carpool approximately 25 minutes to the trailhead. Register in advance, by calling 262-473-0535.

How to protect your ‘Stuff’ from long-term care costs

There will be an in-person educational workshop at 1 p.m. July 13 on Elder Life Group to discuss “How to Protect Your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. An elder life advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis we face as we age, and the exceptions to the “rules” laid out. The first step in preparing for long-term care costs is education. Register by calling 262-473-0535. Deadline to register is July 6.

More information

For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted.

