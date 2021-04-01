WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun, Thursdays, April 8-29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics covered will include negative painting and atmospheric perspective. Students will paint landscape and flowers. Time to think spring!
Fee is $50 and the signup deadline is April 2. Sign up to be in-person or virtual at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call (262) 473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov.
Fully reopening survey
A 14-question, online survey was sent to everyone on the center’s email list March 11 regarding the center reopening fully. Please check your junk mail, or if you have Gmail, in your Promotions. If you didn’t receive it or don’t have email, paper copies are available at the center.
The survey also is at the kiosk on the home page under the “More…” column. Thanks for your input on when and how you are willing to return to in-person activities. Survey is due April 15.
Aging Mastery Program
The center will be offering the Aging Mastery Program to a small group of four to five people, online via Zoom, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This free program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities that include Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. Students will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit with everything needed for the class. Join this series of classes for lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others.
Fitness classes
The new session of online fitness classes begins April 5. Sign up online at the kiosk or call the center.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler on Monday, April 5, at 11 a.m. The May book is “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett. Books are available at the center beginning April 5.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Tuesday, April 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Trip opportunities/preview
Check out the travel previews for Music of the Mountains, Greece and Thailand on April 28 at 1 p.m.
Trips offered are: Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and, for adventurous types, Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
The meeting is virtual but persons can view it on the center’s large-screen TV. Register by April 21. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Virtual fitness classes
The April FUNctional Fitness costs $7 and Core & More costs $6. These virtual fitness classes begin their new session April 5.
Online registration
The center’s online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Seniors can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Registrations also can be made by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Some people…no matter how old they get, never lose their beauty. They merely move it, form their faces into their hearts. — Martin Buxbaum.
