WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun, Thursdays, April 8-29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics to be covered include negative painting and atmospheric perspective. Students will paint landscapes and flowers.
Fee for the class is $50 and the deadline is April 1.
Sign up to be in-person or virtual at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call 262-473-0535, or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov.
Fully reopening survey
A 14-question, online survey was sent to everyone on the center’s email list on March 11. Please check your junk mail, or if you have Gmail, in your Promotions. If you did not receive it or don’t have email, paper copies are available at the center. Thanks for your input on when and how you are willing to return to activities. The survey is due April 15.
Movie
Watch the movie “News of the World” on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. No walk-ins are allowed. This session is full.
Aging Mastery program
Center staff will be offering the Aging Mastery program to a small group of four to five people in person at the center, online via zoom, April 27-May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This free program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. Seniors will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit with everything needed for the class. Join this series of classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others.
Travel opportunities, trip preview
Ready to get out and travel? So are we. Check out these trips: Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types: Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
A travel preview for Music of the Mountains, Greece and Thailand will be March 28 at 1 p.m. The meeting is virtual but people can view it on the center’s large-screen TV. Register by April 21. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Virtual fitness classes
FUNctional Fitness, at a cost of $7, and Core & More, $6, begin their new session on April 5. Signup deadline is April 1.
No AARP tax prep
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Seniors who only file Homestead have four years they can go back and claim.
For more information on potential sites, call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
Devil’s Lake virtual tour/Fossil Safari
Did you miss either or both the virtual Devil’s Lake tour and Fossil Safari? If you did, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov for links to the recording of the presentations.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on the website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Growing older is an act of life that can’t be avoided and shouldn’t be feared. It’s a blessing that should be celebrated.” — Marc Middleton.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes and activities, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
