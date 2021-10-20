WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Puzzle exchange now will be on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. through April.
History stories
Join Dr. Richard Haney for lively and informational presentations on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education for sponsoring this series. All talks are in person or virtual.
Dates and topics are: Oct. 27 — More Unsung Civilian World War II Heroes; Nov. 3 — 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage; Nov. 10 — More 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage.
At the movies
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., watch “The Lost City of Z.”
Blood pressure screening
Stop in for a blood pressure screening on Tuesday, Oct. 26, between 9:30 and 10 a.m. This service is provided by the Whitewater EMTs.
Core and More class
Strengthen your core, hips and shoulders using various equipment. Bring a fitness (thicker) mat to class.
Participants must be able to get up and down off the floor; attendees also stand and sit for some exercises.
The class is meeting Thursdays through Nov. 18, from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Fee for walk-ins is $1.50 per class for members or $3 for non-members. Online session costs $8 members and $14 non-members.
‘Tig of the Marsh and Wetlands’
Join author Jim Nies and artist/illustrator Thomas Jewell as they take you on the journey they followed to create “Tig of the Marsh and Wetland,” during a year of COVID, on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Emphasis is placed on the Sandhill Crane lifecycle, with hints at how the story develops.
Detailed descriptions of environmental adaptation and the wetland ecosystem are revealed through the eyes of a young boy in the story while dramatic watercolors illustrate the life and environment of Tig.
Jim and Tom also examine the creative process they used — field notes, field sketching, storyline development and the steps needed to turn sketches into finished watercolors. Register in advance.
Copies of “Tig of the Marsh and Wetland” will be available for purchase.
Nature writing
For those interested in a deeper dive into nature writing, sign up for two additional sessions Mondays, Nov. 8 and 15, at 1 p.m.
The first session will explore examples of quality nature writing and explain the processes of observation. At this time participants will be given their own nature writing assignment. The second session will consist of sharing and improving participant creations.
Travel opportunities
Preview all our tours on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. for the in-person or online presentation. Register for the preview by Oct. 26.
Ready to get on the road again? The center is offering these trips:
• Enjoy a warm spring welcome on the Sea Islands Tour, March 27 to April 3. This spring tour includes Charleston, Savannah and Beaufort, where you will stay for three nights. See the Smokey Mountains and spend two nights in Pigeon Forge. This eight-day tour costs $1,659 and tour activity level is easy.
• Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022 features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars will all be a part of the adventure.
A three-day trip to Amish Country in May and a Colorado Trains trip in July also will be part of the preview. Call, email or stop in for brochures.
Van trips
Our van trips are going again. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hours
Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thought for the week
“If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.” — Maya Angelou.
