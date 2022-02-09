WHITEWATER — Whitewater seniors can join Bonnie Wagner for snowshoeing at Natureland Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. if there is snow.
If you don’t have snowshoes, Seniors in the Park staff might have some for you to try. Register in advance so staff can keep you informed of changes in date or venue.
Register by Feb. 18 and let staff know if you have snowshoes or might need a pair to try. Showshoes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Boost Your Brain & Memory
Boost Your Brain & Memory is a multi-faceted brain health program that goes beyond simple brain games. The evidence-based program focuses on a variety of lifestyle factors that impact brain health and on memory strategies that participants can implement in their daily lives.
Program participants learn practices that can help them live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions.
Class meets Mondays, Feb. 28 to April 4, at 1 p.m. Register by Feb. 18. Class size is limited. This class also is offered in Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills.
Membership 2022
Thanks to everyone who joined the center last year! A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid now and those paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support the front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
Those who cannot afford the fee, staff have a fund that will cover it for them. Stop in the office and let staff know. They are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, Feb. 21, from 10:30-11:30 am. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic will be: “Will Humanity Bring About its own Demise?”
Technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible have brought about a quality of life unsurpassed in human history; they also have brought about new risks that threaten the very existence of humanity.
In this talk, major risks to humanity will be discussed with a particular focus on the existential threats for which humanity is a principal cause: nuclear war, climate change, pandemic disease and artificial intelligence. What is being done to prevent these threats from occurring?
Join Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at the UW-Whitewater, on Friday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will be closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, and the week of Feb. 21.
Thought for the week
Put your heart, mind and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success. — Chris Rock.
Center information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, municipal building, several businesses in town or at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
