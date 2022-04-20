WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies!
Watch the comedy “Parallel Mothers” on Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. This film is the story of two mothers who gave birth the same day.
Scholarly Scoop
The next Scholarship Scoop topic is “Will Humanity Bring About its own Demise?”
Technological advancements that have made modern civilization possible have brought about a quality of life unsurpassed in human history; they have also brought about new risks that threaten the very existence of humanity.
In this talk, major risks to humanity will be discussed with a particular focus on the existential threats for which humanity is a principal cause: nuclear war, climate change, pandemic disease and artificial intelligence. What is being done to prevent these threats from occurring?
Join Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
Preview the Costa Rica tour May 18 at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic of an upcoming Scholarly Scoop: “How can remote sensing help us map the most popular urban trees of Southern Wisconsin.”
Urban trees provide numerous ecosystem services, plus many social, health and aesthetic benefits. Urban forest managers understand that to develop strategies for sustainable urban planning, it is necessary to identify and map tree species.
Traditional tree monitoring programs rely heavily on field methods that are time-consuming and labor-intensive. To facilitate tree surveying, we evaluated the suitability of hyperspectral remote sensing to characterize 14 tree species in Southern Wisconsin.
Join Rocio Duchesne, an Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun Thursdays, May 5-19, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Students will work on painting water. They will paint an egret with water and also a landscape with water. The fee is $45 and signup deadline is April 28.
Cribbage group interest
We have had a request to play Cribbage here at Seniors in the Park. Would you like to play? Available times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings or Wednesday or Thursday afternoons.
Call the center if interested, with days/times of your preference (Fifteen two, fifteen four, etc.)
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p..m Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. April 28.
Thought for the week
“One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself.” — Gretchen Rubin.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
