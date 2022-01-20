WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun Thursdays, Feb. 3-24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. First class we will paint a horse on gesso-coated watercolor paper. Students can do all of these on standard watercolor paper if they like.
The class will paint animals this month. So, think about your reference photos, if you prefer to use your own. A supply list is available. Fee for the four-week hybrid class is $60 and signup deadline is Jan. 27.
‘Great Decisions of WWII’
Join Dr. Richard Haney Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for lively and informational presentations. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education is sponsoring this series.
All talks are in person or virtual. Jan. 26 topic: President Harry Truman's decision to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Barb’s last Bingo
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m., Barb Koch will be calling Bingo for the last time. She has shown up and been an amazing caller three times a month for the past 10 years, if not longer. Treats will be served. Thanks Barb!
Anyone interested in calling Bingo should contact the office.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. A travel preview will be Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. for Ireland and Culinary Italy trips.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20, 2022. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, have a medieval banquet, see Kilarney, Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride and more.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19, 2022. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel in the famous wine region of Chianti Tuscany. Experiences include: Truffle hunting, organic cooking class, several wineries and tastings, Tuscan farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,295 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022, featuring Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt; and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway, May 16-18, 2022. Tour includes a grab bag backroads tour, buggy ride, home-cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
At the movies
Watch the latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Membership 2022
Thanks to everyone who joined last year! A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid beginning in December. Those paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support a front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, staff have a fund that will cover it for you. Stop in the office and let us know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Thought for the week
“Ask yourself: Have you been kind today? Make kindness your daily modus operandi and change your world.” — Annie Lennox.
