WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
‘Tig of the Marsh’Join author Jim Nies and artist/illustrator Thomas Jewell as they take you on the journey they followed to create “Tig of the Marsh and Wetland,” during a year of COVID, on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Emphasis is placed on the Sandhill Crane lifecycle, with hints at how the story develops.
Detailed descriptions of environmental adaptation and the wetland ecosystem are revealed through the eyes of a young boy in the story while dramatic watercolors illustrate the life and environment of Tig.
Jim and Tom also examine the creative process they used — field notes, field sketching, storyline development and the steps needed to turn sketches into finished watercolors. Register in advance.
Copies of “Tig of the Marsh and Wetland” will be available for purchase.
Nature writingFor those interested in a deeper dive into nature writing, sign up for two additional sessions Mondays, Nov. 8 and 15, at 1 p.m.
The first session will explore examples of quality nature writing and explain the processes of observation. At this time participants will be given their own nature writing assignment. The second session will consist of sharing and improving participant creations.
Travel opportunitiesPreview all our tours on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. for the in-person or online presentation.
Ready to get on the road again? The center is offering the following trips:
• Enjoy a warm spring welcome on the Sea Islands Tour, March 27 to April 3. This spring tour includes Charleston, Savannah and Beaufort, where you will stay for three nights. See the Smokey Mountains and spend two nights in Pigeon Forge. This eight-day tour costs $1,659 and tour activity level is easy.
• Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022 features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars will all be a part of the adventure.
A three-day trip to Amish Country in May and a Colorado Trains trip in July also will be part of the preview. Call, email or stop in for brochures.
Scholarly Scoop is back“From ‘primitive’ refugees to Olympic gold medalist, Sunisa Lee and the Hmong American Experience” is presented by Dr. Nengher N. Vang, associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater History Department on Friday, Nov.5 at 10:30 a.m.
After Hmong-American gymnast Sunisa Lee won gold in the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics all-around competition in July, there were many questions about the Hmong on social media. This talk provides an overview of the history of the Hmong from ancient China to modern-day America and how they subsequently went from arriving in America as “primitive” refugees from the Vietnam War to having someone like gymnast Sunisa Lee. Register by Nov. 4.
Stained glass classPersons of all artistic ability levels are welcome at this stained-glass class. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel and scissors. The instructor is Caroline Britton.
This class meets Nov. 9 and 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level. Fee is $15 for members or $20 for non-members.Register by Nov. 5.
History storiesJoin Dr. Richard Haney for lively and informational presentations on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education for sponsoring this series. All talks are in person or virtual.
Dates and topics are: Nov. 3 — 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage; and Nov. 10 — More 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage.
BookwormsOur book club will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson on Monday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. The Dec. 6 discussion book is “This Tender Land” by William Krueger.
Puzzle exchangeIf you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced.
If you prefer to drive up, please call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup. Puzzle exchange now will be on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 11 a.m. through April.
Thought for the week“Everything is an opportunity to grow or an obstacle to keep you from growing. You get to choose.” — Wayne Dyer.
