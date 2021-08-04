WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park.
Hikes with Ginny
Hike LuLu Lake area for one to two hours, depending on what the group would like to do on Thursday, Aug. 12. Meet at Starin Park to carpool approximately half an hour to the hike destination.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen and bug spray. Register in advance. The next hike is Sept. 9.
Senior forum
If you would like a voice in how the senior center is administered and how it should look in the future, attend a meeting and share your ideas. Give your input on membership, fundraisers, trips, activities and classes, on Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.
At the movies
Watch the hilarious movie “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m.
40th anniversary events
Seniors in the Park is 40! Help us celebrate our ruby anniversary. Events include: Community picnic in Starin Park with classic cars, music and lawn games on Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.; Concert featuring Tony Rocker aka “Elvis” at Cravath Lakefront Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Community Market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Open house at the Starin Park Community Building on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Motorcycle ride
It’s a mystery trip! The group will depart at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and head south. I have two ideas in mind, either nostalgia or boats, trolleys and food. Sign up in advance and you might find out the secret. Rain date is Aug. 18.
Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended.
Tai Chi and Wuji Gong
Wuji Gong (from the Emei Qigong tradition) is simple, easy and more accessible than tai chi for many seniors. This Qigong promotes good health, emotional balance, and spiritual awareness through practices that strengthen the body’s vital energy. This group meets at 10 a.m. near the concession stand (blue roof). No experience is needed.
Yang-style tai chi, as taught by Ben Lo, meets at 10:45 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot. During inclement weather the group will meet in the community building.
Van trips
Van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed on Friday. The office will be closing at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Thought for the week
“Today I shall behave as if this is the day for which I will be remembered.” — Dr. Seuss.
