WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Louisa answers the call
March is Women’s History Month, and Jill Fuller will be with us, virtually, to talk about Louisa May Alcott on Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m.
Before she became famous as the author of “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott left Concord, Mass. to serve as a nurse in the Civil War. In this presentation, we will explore this pivotal experience in her life and how it ultimately led to her famous novel.
Fuller is a librarian, writer and historian. She is a member of the Louisa May Alcott Society and the co-host of Let Genius Burn, an upcoming podcast on Louisa May Alcott's life.
Sign up by March 22 for the virtual presentation or to watch the presentation at the center via Zoom.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun, Thursdays, April 8-29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics that will be covered include negative painting and atmospheric perspective.
Participants will paint landscape and flowers. Fee for the class is $50 and signup deadline is April 1. Sign up to be in-person or virtual at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call (262) 473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov.
Fully reopening survey
A 14-question, online survey was sent to everyone on the center’s email list on March 11. Check your junk mail, or if you have Gmail, in your Promotions. If you didn’t receive the survey or don’t have email, paper copies are available at the center.
Thanks for your input on when and how you are willing to resume in-person activities. Survey is due April 15.
Movie
Watch the movie “News of the World” on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance and no walk-ins are allowed. This session is full.
Travel opportunities, trip preview
Ready to get out and travel? So are we!
Check out these trips: Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
A travel preview for Music of the Mountains, Greece and Thailand will be March 28 at 1 p.m. The meeting is virtual but persons can view it on the center’s large-screen TV.
Register by April 21. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
No AARP tax prep
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Those who only file Homestead Tax Credit have four years they can go back and claim.
For more information on potential sites, call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
Devil’s Lake and Fossil Safari
Did you miss either or both of these unique virtual offerings? If you did, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov for links to the recording of the presentations.
Online registration
The center’s online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there.
All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“When women are trained into thinking there is something fundamentally wrong with getting older, and are coerced into spending money, energy and power investing in slowing the signs of aging, an enormous vault of divine love is lost. Just think what would happen if all the women in the world started loving themselves even more with every year that passed. Perhaps a total revolution would occur.” — Yogesh Kumar.
