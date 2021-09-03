WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Fitness and wellness
Note: These might all change with the new face mask requirement in city-owned facilities.
The September session of FUNctional Fitness class starts Sept. 9. In person will use scan cards and deduct form prepay (same as pre-COVID). The virtual option costs $10 for members or $16 non-members for the month.
Indoor Walking is back on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 8 and Fridays at 9 a.m. There is no fee for this.
The new session of Yoga begins Tuesday, Sept. 8 or Thursday, Sept. 9. Fee is $40 for members or $50 for nonmembers per session. Yoga is in person at Cravath Lakefront Center or virtual.
Medicare presentation
Choosing between Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan can be confusing for many. Both options provide different opportunities to enroll, coverage, provider choices, billing processes, prescription coverage and extras.
It’s important to understand how each program operates so you can make an informed decision. Learn more on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. by local Whitewater broker Jean Linos-ePlatinum Health.
‘How to Protect Your Stuff’
Join us for an in-person or virtual educational workshop with Elder Life Group to discuss “How to Protect Your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. An Elder Life Advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis we face as we age and the exceptions to the “rules” laid out for us.
We also will identify planning options available to you that you might not be aware of. The first step in preparing for long-term care costs is education.
Register by calling, emailing or going online by Sept. 13, as refreshments will be provided. We hope to be able to provide hybrid (virtual and in-person) but, if gathering in person isn’t possible, the workshop will be moved to a virtual presentation.
Learn Mahjongg
Diane will help you learn Mahjongg or refresh your game on Mondays at 1 p.m. in September. Call to register by Sept. 8.
Hike with Ginny
Hike at Stute Springs off of State Highway 59 on County Highway Z near the Kettle Moraine State Forest headquarters near Eagle on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Meet at the Starin Park parking lot and there will be a carpool. Register in advance.
Dementia Friends
Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.
The Dementia Friends session on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m., or Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help.
According to statistics, more than 200 people in Whitewater could be living with dementia. They need to be understood and supported. This informational, interactive session lasts one hour and is for anyone wanting to understand dementia.
Van trips
Our van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Thought for the week
“To practice any art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow. So, do it.” — Kurt Vonnegut.
