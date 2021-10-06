WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Stained glass class
All artistic ability levels are welcome at our stained-glass class. Whether you are a seasoned glass cutter or new to this craft, you can receive one-on-one instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 12 and 13, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory, 146 W. North St.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel and scissors. The instructor is Caroline Britton. Fee is $15 members and $20 non-members.
Hike with Ginny
Hike at Stute Springs off of State Highway 59, on County Highway Z, near the Kettle Moraine State Forest headquarters near Eagle on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. The group will meet at the Starin Park parking lot and carpool.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray or whatever you feel you need for the hike. Register in advance.
At the movies
Watch the Broadway show-turned-movie “In the Heights” on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.
Fire and home safety: The things we forget
The Whitewater Fire Department will be at the center to talk about fire safety that we tend to forget about as adults on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. From everyday habits, to once-in-a-lifetime emergencies, we all need a refresher on some of the basics and an update on a few things that have changed over the years.
Firefighters also will discuss home safety tips and how they change throughout our lives. Register by Monday, Oct. 18.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursdays, Oct. 14 and 28, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Puzzle exchange now will be on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. through April.
History stories
Join Dr. Richard Haney for lively and informational presentations on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education for sponsoring this series. All talks are in person or virtual. Sign up by Oct. 18 to receive the Zoom link.
Dates and topics are: Oct. 20 — Unsung Civilian World War II Heroes; Oct. 27 — More Unsung Civilian World War II Heroes; Nov. 3 — 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage; Nov. 10 — More 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage.
Travel opportunities
Preview all our tours (except Italy) on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. for the in-person or online presentation. Register for the preview by Oct. 25.
Ready to get on the road again? The center is offering these trips:
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022, which includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded, so call or email to receive it. Oct. 15 is last date to sign up.
• Enjoy a warm spring welcome on the Sea Islands Tour, March 27 to April 3. This spring tour includes Charleston, Savannah and Beaufort, where you will stay for three nights. See the Smokey Mountains and spend two nights in Pigeon Forge. This eight-day tour costs $1,659 and tour activity level is easy. Call or email for a brochure and dates.
• Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022 features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars will all be a part of the adventure.
Watch for info on trips to Amish Country and Colorado trains coming soon!
Van trips
Our van trips are going again. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Wednesdays and Fridays Oct. 11-19.
Thought for the week
“Do whatever you can to leave the world better than you found it.” — Ed Rosenthal.
