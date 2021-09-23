WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Bocce with Bobbie
Play Bocce with Bobbie on Monday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing Bocce. Register in advance so staff know how to plan.
Sewing group
Join other sewers and share ideas, get help and have fun on Fridays at 10 a.m. Persons should bring their sewing machine and anything they might need. Either bring a lunch or go out with the group. Stay as long or as short as you like. Questions, call Carolyn at (262) 903-5678.
Hike with Ginny
Hike at Stute Springs off of State Highway 59, on County Highway Z, near the Kettle Moraine State Forest headquarters near Eagle on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. The group will meet at the Starin Park parking lot and carpool.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray or whatever you feel you need for the hike. Register in advance.
Millions of conversations
Millions of conversations will happen today, but there is one few of us have had. A conversation about the care we want when seriously ill or nearing the end of life. A conversation about the person we’d like to speak for us if we can’t do it ourselves. All it takes is a car accident or a stroke.
This conversation is important for anyone over age 18 and the conversation and documents are free. Join Lori Partol, medical social worker at Fort HealthCare, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. It’s one of the best conversations you’ll have.
Participants will have an opportunity to complete a document. If you wish to, or think you will want to do this, bring names and telephone numbers of those who you would trust to carry out your health care wishes. Deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 1.
History stories
Join Dr. Richard Haney for lively and informational presentations on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education for sponsoring this series. All talks are in person or virtual. Sign up by Oct. 18 to receive the Zoom link.
Dates and topics are: Oct. 20 — Unsung Civilian World War II Heroes; Oct. 27 — More Unsung Civilian World War II Heroes; Nov. 3 — 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage; Nov. 10 — More 20th (and 21st) Century Profiles in Courage.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? The center is offering these trips: Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022, which includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded, so call or email to receive it. Oct. 15 is last date to sign up.
Enjoy a warm spring welcome on the Sea Islands Tour. This spring tour includes Charleston, Savannah and Beaufort, where you will stay for three nights. See the Smokey Mountains and spend two nights in Pigeon Forge. This eight-day tour costs $1,659 and tour activity level is easy. Call or email for a brochure and dates.
Van trips
Our van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Participants needed
Researchers in gerontology and computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are conducting a study to investigate privacy and security of smart medical devices. They are seeking older Wisconsinites who are willing to participate in an interview about their use of smart medical devices.
A smart medical device monitors personal health information and is equipped with wireless technology; it includes things such as a smart glucose monitor, smart watch, smart hearing aid, smart glasses, etc.
To participate in the interview study, persons must live in Wisconsin, be age 60-plus, use at least one smart medical device, speak and read English and be in good health. If interested, call the research team at (262) 472-1162 to confirm your eligibility.
Researchers are conducting telephone or virtual interviews between August and December. Interviews last 60 to 90 minutes, and dates and times of interviews are flexible. Interview participants will receive a $25 gift card.
The Remember Project
The Remember Project is a two-hour event that includes a one-act play performed by professional actors who bring to life real issues connected to the care, diagnosis and experience of dementia and how relationships can be tested in unexpected ways.
Following the performance, audience members meet the actors and take part in a facilitated conversation about the themes, metaphors and impact of memory loss depicted in the plays.
The ADRCs of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth are offering “In the Garden” with in-person viewing options at Health and Human Services, 1910 County Highway NN, Elkhorn, or online Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations required for both and can be reserved at https://krw-garden2021.eventbrite.com
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and closed Wednesday and Friday, Sept. 20-24.
Thought for the Week
“Kindness is like coffee. It awakens your spirit and improves your day. Fill your cup with both.” — Nanea Hoffman.
