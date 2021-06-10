WHTEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Learn KubbKubb is a lawn game where the objective is to knock over wooden blocks (kubbar) by throwing wooden batons (kastpinnar) at them. Kubb can be described as a combination of bowling and horseshoes.
Learn this interesting game on Monday, June 14, at 1 p.m. Advance registration is requested. Play will be at the east end of the parking lot under the trees.
Easy ID at the marketPeople with cognitive impairment or memory loss that are at risk, or could be at risk, of getting lost or wandering are encouraged to complete the EZ-ID process. It’s free and simple.
Demographic information, digital fingerprints, and photos are saved to a jump drive which can be given to the police in the event of an emergency. The jump drive is placed in your File of Life which is placed on your refrigerator.
Persons can pick up a File of Life at the Dementia Friendly table or the Easy ID table at the Whitewater Community Market on Whitewater Street at the Depot on Tuesday, June 15.
The Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative also will be at the market with brain health information, games, and the File of Life.
Memory screeningA memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. The screen can create a baseline of where a person currently is functioning cognitively, so future changes can be monitored. It also can help further conversations, if the screen shows possible impairments.
The screening will be on Wednesday, June 16, with appointments beginning at 1 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 to make a 15-minute appointment.
Lawn gamesCome down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games at 1 p.m. We will have Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice, Kubb, and corn hole (bag toss). Bring water, a lawn chair (if you want), hat, sunscreen and anything else you might need. Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Let’s paddleOur paddle will be Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. Persons are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
Check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device. Registration is requested by Thursday, June 17.
Motorcycle rideOur motorcycle group will ride to Waupaca for lunch at the Boathouse and then take a 1.5-hour boat tour on the Chain O’ Lakes on June 24. Register for the ride to access boat tickets in a timely manner. Deb will monitor availability and let people know when tickets are dwindling. Staff also will monitor weather before purchasing tickets.
The group will depart at 8 a.m. Rain date is July 23. Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended. Check the Park Bench newsletter for upcoming rides or get on the center’s email list.
Breakfast BunchJoin us for breakfast at the Citrus Café in Janesville on June 17. The van will depart at 8 a.m. The van is public transportation, so masks are required onboard. Register by June 15.
Rockin’ RespiteMake a difference in the lives of caregivers and those they care for by volunteering at the Rockin’ Respite. You socialize, play, do simple art projects, sing, and just plain have fun.
A nurse supervises the site and trains the volunteers. We hope to have our respite site up and running in July and need volunteers to friend a guest for a minimum of three hours a month on the second or fourth Tuesdays. Shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
There currently are enough volunteers for four guests, but we can have two more for a maximum of six guests. Afternoon volunteers are most needed. Call Deb at (262) -473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov for more information or to sign up as a volunteer.
Participant scan cardsRemember to bring your card if you will be attending activities at the center. Staff are using the system again.
Thought for the weekFailure’s not a bad thing. It builds character. It makes you stronger. — Billy Dee Williams.
