WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games at 1 p.m. We will have Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice, Kubb, and corn hole (bag toss). Bring water, a lawn chair (if you want), hat, sunscreen and anything else you might need. Register in advance. Most can be played in the shade, except bocce.
Let’s paddle
Our paddle will be Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. Persons are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
Check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device. Registration is requested by Thursday, June 17.
Motorcycle ride
Our motorcycle group will ride to Waupaca for lunch at the Boathouse and then take a 1.5-hour boat tour on the Chain O’ Lakes on June 24. Register for the ride to access boat tickets in a timely manner. Deb will monitor availability and let people know when tickets are dwindling. Staff also will monitor weather before purchasing tickets.
The group will depart at 8 a.m. Rain date is July 23. Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended. Check the Park Bench newsletter for upcoming rides or get on the center’s email list.
Movie
Watch the movie “The Father” with Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins on Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins, please.
Tai Chi and Wuji Gong
Wuji Gong (from the Emei Qigong tradition) is simple, easy and more accessible than tai chi for many seniors. This Qigong promotes good health, emotional balance, and spiritual awareness through practices that strengthen the body’s vital energy. No experience is needed.
This group meets at 10 a.m. near the concession stand (blue roof).
Yang Style tai chi, as taught by Ben Lo, meets at 10:45 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot
Weather-related site changes: Rain, meet under the concession stand (building with blue roof). Storms, meet at the Armory gym.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! The following trips are being offered:
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack scenic railroad, a lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct.3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera April 23-31, 2022, includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, stay at a Tuscan Estate and much more! The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Rockin’ Respite
Make a difference in the lives of caregivers and those they care for by volunteering at the Rockin' Respite. You socialize, play, do simple art projects, sing, and just plain have fun.
A nurse supervises the site and trains the volunteers. We hope to have our respite site up and running in July and need volunteers to friend a guest for a minimum of three hours a month on the second or fourth Tuesdays. Shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
There currently are enough volunteers for four guests, but we can have two more for a maximum of six guests. Afternoon volunteers are most needed. Call Deb at (262) -473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov for more information or to sign up as a volunteer.
Mask wearing at the center
Vaccinated participants are welcome to go mask free. If you are unvaccinated, have an underlying medical condition or just want to wear a mask, you are welcome to do so.
Participant scan cards
Remember to bring your card if you will be attending activities at the senior center. We are using the system again.
Thought for the week
“I try to be alert and available for life to happen to me. If you’re available, life gets huge.” — Bill Murray.
