WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
It’s Oscar month!
The center will be showing several Oscar-nominated films this month including “King Richard” on Tuesday, March 22, and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” on March 29. All movies start at 1 p.m.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun on Thursdays, April 7 and 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Week one will focus on “What can our brushes do for us?”
This class will cover different types of brushes and the strokes they can make. Students will use these brush strokes to paint some Spring wreaths, foliage and loose flowers. The fee is $30 and the signup deadline is April 1.
Puzzles exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, March 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The last puzzle exchange until fall will be Monday April 4.
The Arboretum at Starin Park
The Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission (UFC) will be planting 150 trees and shrubs in 2022 throughout the park as they begin development of this “outdoor classroom.”
In addition, we're working on a Welcome Center and the installation of the first three “micro-climate” areas in 2022. This will be a multi-year, ongoing project.
The City of Whitewater won Level I accreditation of The Arboretum at Starin Park last year from the international accrediting group, ArbNet. They also were awarded a $25,000 matching grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces to begin development of this new overlay of Starin Park.
Come and hear about this project on Wednesday, April 6 at 1:30 p.m. The UFC also will be at the upcoming Earth Day, Arbor Day and Migratory Bird Day celebrations and the first Annual Community Tree Sale taking place at Starin Park during the last two weeks of April.
AARP Smart Driver class
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Smart Driver Safety Program is an updated four-hour classroom course that will take place Monday, April 11, from noon to 4 p.m. It is research-based to help older drivers become more aware of changes that occur due to aging and how to adjust accordingly.
The course covers: Defensive driving techniques, New laws and rules of the road; How to deal with aggressive drivers; How medications may affect driving; How to safely use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and Navigating round-abouts.
Seniors should arrive 15 minutes early for paperwork, payment and to show their AARP card with the instructor.
The fee is $20 for AARP members or $25 for nonmembers. People must bring their AARP member card to receive the discount. Seniors also might be eligible to receive an insurance discount — consult your agent for details. Deadline to register is Friday, April 1.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
Preview the Costa Rica tour May 18 at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Through Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. See lush forests and stunning waterfalls, rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines. Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. Tourists will find a slice of paradise and so much more.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. March 21-24.
Thought for the week
To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself. — Thich Nhat Hanh.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
