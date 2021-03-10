WHITEWATER — Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia.
The Dementia Friends session helps seniors learn about dementia and the small ways they can help and interact. People with dementia need to be understood and supported. Let’s make Whitewater more inclusive. Sign up for a session on Monday, March 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call, email or go online to register.
Louisa answers the call
March is Women’s History Month, and Jill Fuller will be with us, virtually, to talk about Louisa May Alcott on Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m.
Before she became famous as the author of “Little Women,” Alcott left Concord, Mass. to serve as a nurse in the Civil War. In this presentation, we will explore this pivotal experience in her life and how it ultimately led to her famous novel.
Jill Fuller is a librarian, writer and historian. She is a member of the Louisa May Alcott Society and the co-host of Let Genius Burn, an upcoming podcast on Louisa May Alcott's life. Sign up by March 22 for the virtual presentation or to watch the presentation at the center on Zoom.
St. Patrick’s Day
Drive up to get your celebration package for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 16, from 2 to 3 p.m.There will be sweet treats, games, bangles and more. We’ll help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun Thursdays, April 8-29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics covered will include negative painting and atmospheric perspective. Students will paint landscape and flowers. Time to think Spring!
Fee is $50 and signup deadline is April 1. Sign up to be in-person or virtual at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call (262) 473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov.
Movie
Watch the movie “News of the World” on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get out and travel? So are we! Check out these trips: Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15; Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19 featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, and escorted by Deb; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
No AARP tax preparation
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax prep at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021. Persons who only file Homestead have four years they can go back and claim.
For more information on potential sites, call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities, visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
