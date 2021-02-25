WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Fossil safari
Join the University of Wisconsin-Madison Geology Museum in a time-traveling safari to ancient Wisconsin. Persons will get to see what Wisconsin looked like 450 million years ago when it was covered by a shallow, tropical sea.
Viewers will learn about the rocks that can be seen in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them, and what those creatures might have looked like when they were alive. Join us on Wednesday, March 3, at noon for an informative, fun, virtual presentation.
Register by calling, emailing or going online by March 1. No internet or Zoom? Register to watch the presentation at the center.
No AARP tax preparation
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation for 2021 at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at UW-Whitewater. Persons who only file Homestead have four years they can go back and claim.
For more information on potential sites call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
Virtual Dementia Friends
Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia. The Dementia Friends session helps persons learn about dementia, and the small ways they can help and interact. People with dementia need to be understood and supported.
Let’s make Whitewater more inclusive. Sign up for either session on Wednesday, March 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. or Monday, March 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call, email or go online to register.
Fitness and Yoga classes
The new session of online fitness, rolling and yoga classes begin the first week of March. Sign up online at the kiosk or call to sign up.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama on Monday, March 1, at 11 a.m. The April book is “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Friday, March 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call the center and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Aging Mastery program
The free Aging Mastery program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
The program will be offered online via Zoom. The session is March 11 through April 15, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with no class on April 1. Join us for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others.
To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. Participants will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit, which includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet. The class size is limited to 20 people from all centers in Jefferson County and Whitewater.
Travel opportunities!
Ready to get out and travel? So are we! Check out the following trips being offered: Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15; Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, which includes the Biltmore estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.; Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, and escorted by Deb; Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022; and for adventurous types: Amazing Thailand with an optional extension to Cambodia in March of 2022.
Louisa answers the call
March is Women’s History Month, and Jill Fuller will be with us, virtually, to talk about Louisa May Alcott on Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m. Before she became famous as the author of “Little Women,” Alcott left Concord, Mass. to serve as a nurse in the Civil War. In this presentation, we will explore this pivotal experience in her life and how it ultimately led to her famous novel.
Jill Fuller is a librarian, writer and historian. She is a member of the Louisa May Alcott Society and the co-host of “Let Genius Burn,” an upcoming podcast on Alcott's life. Sign up by March 22 for the virtual presentation or to watch the presentation at the center via Zoom.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Life is short. Leave no lovely word unsaid.” — Growing Bolder.
