WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Stained glass class
All artistic ability levels are welcome at the stained glass class April 19-20. Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, seniors can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and class meets 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level. Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members and signup deadline is Thursday, April 18.
At the movies!
Watch the comedy “Parallel Mothers” on Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. This is the story of two mothers who gave birth the same day.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
San Antonio holiday
Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and enjoy highlights of the area. These include: San Antonio city tour, learn about the Alamo at an IMAX theater and then visit; take a Riverwalk cruise, tour the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias along the Riverwalk.
There is an optional tour of Austin, including the capitol, take a city tour, see the LBJ Library and the State History Museum. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes a booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Monday Morning Seniors
Hole No. 2 — Closest to pin, Wilbur Waggoner; No. 4 — Closest second shot, Rick Musgrove; No. 7 — Long drive-ladies, Vickie Flitsch; No. 2 — Longest drive-men, Mike Sessler; No. 9 — Longest putt, Les Ahrens.
Lowest score — Bill Conley and Wilbur Waggoner, 51; Lowest putts — Les Ahrens, 14.
Scholarly Scoop
Topic of the next Scholarly Scoop: “How can remote sensing help us map the most popular urban trees of Southern Wisconsin.”
Urban trees provide numerous ecosystem services, plus many social, health and aesthetic benefits. Urban forest managers understand that to develop strategies for sustainable urban planning, it is necessary to identify and map tree species.
Traditional tree monitoring programs rely heavily on field methods that are time-consuming and labor-intensive. To facilitate tree surveying, we evaluated the suitability of hyperspectral remote sensing to characterize 14 tree species in Southern Wisconsin.
Join Rocio Duchesne, an Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Celebrate Deb’s retirement
Celebrate Deb’s Retirement and all of the work she has done to make the senior center and the community great! Her travel-themed retirement party on Thursday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be one for the books.
Enjoy cake and other sweet treats as well as the Senior Center Warblers, take a photo/selfie spot and play games.
RSVP ahead by calling (262) 473-0535 or emailing jfrench@whitewater-wi.gov.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. March 21-24.
Thought for the week
“Never underestimate the importance of having fun.” — Randy Pausch.
