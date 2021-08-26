WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Autumn Apples and Wine tripRide a coach bus to Ski Hi Apple Orchard with yummy treats, apples and a beautiful view of the surrounding area on Thursday, Sept. 30. Have an included lunch in Baraboo. Enjoy wine tasting at the Balanced Rock Winery.
At Wollerscheim Winery and Distillery, attendees have the choice of a flight of five wines or three spirits to taste. There might be a surprise stop, if time permits. The fee is $60 and the signup deadline is Aug. 30.
At the moviesWatch the movie “The Phantom” on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.
Beloit Snappers gamesThe new ball field will be open! Take in a Beloit Snappers minor league baseball game on Aug. 4 or Sept. 7. Check out the mascot, Snappy, and all the fun between innings. Fee is $24 members or $30 non-members, and includes ticket and transportation.
Signup deadline is Aug. 13 for the September game. Depart at 5 p.m. and return after the game at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Medicare Scholar presentationChoosing between original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan can be confusing. Both options provide different opportunities to enroll, coverage, provider choices, billing processes, prescription coverage and extras. It’s important to understand how each program operates so an informed decision can be made.
Learn more on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. by local Whitewater broker Jean Linos-ePlatinum Health. Register by Friday, Sept. 3.
How to protect your stuffAttend an in-person or virtual educational workshop with Elder Life Group to discuss “How to Protect Your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m.
An Elder Life advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis we face as we age and the exceptions to the “rules” laid out for us. The group also will identify planning options available to seniors of which they might not be aware.
The first step in preparing for long-term care costs is education. Register by calling, emailing or going online by Sept. 13. Center staff hope to be able to provide hybrid (virtual and in-person) but, if gathering in person isn’t possible, the workshop will be moved to a virtual presentation.
Fitness and wellnessThe September session of FUNctional Fitness class starts Sept. 9. In-person will use scan cards and deduct form prepay (same as pre-COVID); the virtual option costs $10 for members or $16 non-members for the month.
Indoor walking is back on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 8 and Fridays at 9 a.m. There is no fee for this.
The new session of Yoga begins Tuesday, Sept. 8 or Thursday, Sept. 9. Fee is $40 for members or $50 for non-members per session. Yoga is in person at Cravath Lakefront Center or virtual.
Chicken Foot DominoesJoin the fun of Chicken Foot Dominoes every first Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Learn MahjonggDiane will help you learn Mahjongg or refresh your game on Mondays at 1 p.m. in September. Call by Sept. 8 to register.
Hike with GinnyHike at Stute Springs off State Highway 59 on County Highway Z, near the Kettle Moraine State Forest headquarters near Eagle, on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Meet at the Starin Park parking lot and there will be a carpool. Register in advance.
Dementia FriendsDementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.
The Dementia Friends session on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. or Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. helps persons learn about dementia and the small ways they can help.
According to statistics, more than 200 people could be living with dementia in Whitewater. They need to be understood and supported. Let’s make the community more inclusive.
This community informational session, lasting one hour, is interactive and for anyone wanting to understand about dementia. Deadline to register is Sept. 3.
Van tripsVan trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hoursOffice hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday. The center will be closed at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, and closed on Labor Day.
Thought for the week“You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” — Dan Millman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.