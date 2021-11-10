WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park in Whitewater will have light breakfast foods and beverages available for seniors’ enjoyment on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
At about 8:45 a.m., attendees will begin discussing several items that need people’s input. There will be forms to fill out if people wish to remain anonymous.
The group will be asked about programming ideas, the need for a larger facility, if an elected group of seniors from the center and the community is needed to help advocate for needs both in the center and the community, and about Seniors in the Park. The five-year and beyond goals from accreditation will be shared.
I hope seniors are willing to spend an hour or so discussing, brainstorming, celebrating past accomplishments and looking forward to the next five years. An RSVP is appreciated so staff have enough food and chairs ready. Thanks!
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any brochures of the following trips:
• Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
• Colorado’s Historic Trains, July 15-22, 2022. Experience six scenic rail excursions following historic routes of the Old West including the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, and climb almost 7,500 feet on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
• Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway, May 16-18, 2022. This tour includes a grab bag back roads tour, buggy ride, home-cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
Van trips
Trips have resumed! Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
At the movies
Watch the movie “Home for the Holidays” on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m.
Holiday parade
Four to six people are needed to walk in the holiday parade on Friday evening, Dec. 3. Two will carry the center’s banner, and two to four people will throw candy. The route is much shorter this year, starting on Fourth Street and ending at the Cravath Lakefront. Call or email if interested.
Community survey
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative will be sharing a community survey about the needs of the community concerning caregiving and dementia. Beginning Nov. 12, the survey can be completed online and will be available on the City of Whitewater’s website and Facebook page. Paper copies will be available at the Starin Park Community Building and municipal building.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and closed Fridays. The center will be closed for the holiday Nov. 24-26. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thought for the week
It gets easier as you get older. You accept yourself for who you are — your flaws and your attributes. It’s easier to live in your own skin. — Barbara Streisand.
