WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
‘How to Protect Your Stuff’
Join us for an in-person or virtual educational workshop with Elder Life Group to discuss "How to Protect Your Stuff" from devastating long-term care costs, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. An Elder Life Advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis we face as we age and the exceptions to the "rules" laid out for us.
We also will identify planning options available to you that you might not be aware of. The first step in preparing for long-term care costs is education.
Register by calling, emailing or going online by Sept. 13, as refreshments will be provided. We hope to be able to provide hybrid (virtual and in-person) but, if gathering in person isn't possible, the workshop will be moved to a virtual presentation.
Learn Mah Jongg
Diane will help you learn Mahjongg or refresh your game on Mondays at 1 p.m. in September. Call if you will be attending.
Senior forum
If you would like a voice in how the senior center is administered and how it should look in the future, attend a meeting and share your ideas. Give your input on membership, fundraisers, trips, activities and classes on Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m.
At the movies
Watch the fun movie “Queen Bees” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.
Mixed media class
The four-week mixed media workshop on Mondays, Oct. 4-25, from 1 to 4 p.m. with Karolyn Alexander, will focus on creating a series of abstract paintings with collage. Abstract composition will be discussed and, using a personal theme, will be encouraged. Some experience with collage is recommended for this class.
A supplies list will be sent upon registration. Fee is $15 per class or $50 session fee for those who are pre-registered. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 24, by sending email to karolynalexander@att.net or by calling the senior center.
Motorcycle ride
Our motorcycle group might try to work in an apple orchard, maybe some trains or where would you like to go? Call with ideas. We depart at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
On Saturday, Oct. 2 we will ride to Holy Hill and check out the Fox and Hound restaurant. Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? The center is offering these trips: Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022, which includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded, so call or email to receive it. Oct. 15 is last date to sign up.
Enjoy a warm spring welcome on the Sea Islands Tour. This spring tour includes Charleston, Savannah and Beaufort, where you will stay for three nights.See the Smokey Mountains and spend two nights in Pigeon Forge. This eight-day tour costs $1,659 and tour activity level is easy. Call or email for a brochure and dates.
Van trips
Our van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office Hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday. The office will be open limited hours Sept. 20-25.
Thought for the Week
“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.