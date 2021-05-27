WHITEWATER — William Graham Post 173 of the American Legion in Whitewater is planning Memorial Day activites.

The City of Whitewater Events Planning Committee declined our parade request due to COVID concerns. Instead, the American Legion is planning to hold a short Memorial Day observance in Hillside Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The location will be in the vicinity of the flagpole in the southern section of the cemetery.

Coincidentally this is the same area Memorial Day observances were held before the American Legion building was constructed 51 years ago.

Members of the Whitewater community who would like to observe a Memorial Day parade honoring our fallen veterans may do so in the communities of Palmyra, Fort Atkinson, Williams Bay, Elkhorn and Beloit.

