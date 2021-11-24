WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Community surveyThe Dementia Friendly Community Initiative is conducting a community survey about the needs of the community concerning care giving and dementia. The survey can be done online (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/takeSurvey.do?survey_id=714) and will be available on the City of Whitewater website and the City, Parks and Recreation, and Whitewater Dementia Friendly Facebook pages. Paper copies will be available at the Starin Park Community Building and the Municipal Building.
Holiday paradeWe need 4 to 6 people to walk in the Holiday Parade Friday evening Dec. 3. Two will carry our banner and 2 to 4 people to throw candy. The route is much shorter this year, starting on Fourth Street and ending at the Cravath Lakefront. Call or email if interested.
At the moviesWatch the exciting and heartwarming movie “Dream Horse” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunitiesCall or email for any of the trip brochures.
Just added with a preview on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.: Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20, 2022. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, have a medieval banquet, see Kilarney, Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride and more.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19, 2022. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel in the famous wine region of Chianti Tuscany. Experiences include: Truffle hunting, organic cooking class, several wineries and tastings, Tuscan farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,295 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022, featuring Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt; and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
On Colorado’s Historic Trains, July 15-22, 2022, experience SIX scenic rail excursions following historic routes of the Old West including the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, and climb almost 7,500 feet on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway, May 16-18, 2022. Tour includes a grab bag backroads tour, buggy ride, home-cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
Holiday sing and treatsThe Whitewater Warblers will be leading Christmas Carols and fun songs starting around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Staff have plenty of books with all the words, if you need it. Wear your festive finest and have a little holiday cheer with us.
When we’re done with the fun, we’ll have hot chocolate and treats available. There also will be door prizes. Register in advance so staff know how many goodies to have on hand.
Membership 2022Thanks to everyone who joined last year. A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid beginning Dec. 1. Those paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support a front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
If you cannot afford the fee, staff have a fund that will cover it for you. Stop into the office and let us know.
Office hoursOffice hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and closed Fridays. Holiday closing is Nov. 24-26. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thought for the weekGratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul. — Amy Collette.
