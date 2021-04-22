WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
The free workshop “Walking the Labyrinth” will offer creative ways to walk a labyrinth, instruction and possible outcomes for the participants who choose to walk on Tuesday, May 4, at 1:30 or 2:30 p.m. at the Cravath Lakefront Building.
This is a path that can be used for meditation. The labyrinth can bring stress relief and relaxation to support health. It can be a calming, thoughtful, transformational experience. Instrumental music and flameless candles will help create a peaceful, calming experience. Registration is due by Tuesday April 27. Only four to five people per session are permitted.
Color mixing with six colors
Learn how to make a multitude of watercolors by color-mixing using only six colors on Thursdays, May 6-27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Students will not be completing a painting; rather, they will spend time focusing on how to achieve a variety of colors using a limited palette. If time permits, the group will paint a flower using the limited palette. It is important that participants attend all four classes.
Some color charts will be made so students always can find the color they want. The greens will come alive with no green on your palette. Learn how to make browns and blacks with neither on your palette.
This class is virtual or in-person. Contact staff for the supply list. The instructor is Marilyn Fuerstenberg. The fee is $50 and signup deadline is April 30.
Learn and play Bocce
As part of our lawn game Mondays at Starin Park, the center also be playing Bocce with a nationally sanctioned adapted boccia ball referee, who will be teaching the game. Sign up in advance for Bocce by May 12.
Participants are encouraged to bring water, a lawn chair, hat, sunscreen and anything else they might need. Bocce begins on Monday, May 17, at 1 p.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games beginning May 17 at 1 p.m. There will be Bocce, ladder ball, lawn dice and corn hole (bag toss). There also will be Kubb, if anyone knows how to play it.
Register in advance. The group still needs a volunteer to help with setup/take down of the games.
Membership 2021
A reminder that membership dues for 2021 can begin being paid this month. Dues paid by May 20 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses. The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support the center’s front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. Memberships covered slightly more than half of this cost. The rest comes out of fundraising monies.
For those who cannot afford the fee, the center has a fund that will cover it for them. Stop in or call the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett on Monday, May 3, at 11 a.m. The May book is “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Books are available at the center.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Learn to reduce stress, improver self-confidence, better communicate feelings, make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources.
This class is online Tuesdays, May 11 to June 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and technical assistance is available. To register, call Anna Blamer at (262) 741-3309. Signup deadline is May 6. The class is free, but a $10 donation toward the booklet is appreciated.
Online registration and On Demand
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website.
The center also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Persons also can view recorded classes and view presentations in the virtual-On Demand area of the kiosk.
Oak Ridge Monday Morning Seniors
Hole No. 10: Longest putt, Gary Relihan; No. 15: Longest drive, Wilbur Waggoner; No. 17: Closest chip, Wilbur Waggoner. Waggoner also had the low score of 44 and low putts of 12.
No. 1: Longest drive, Dan Kuss; No. 4: Closest second shot, Paul Sullivan; No. 6: Closest chip, Dan Kuss; No. 7: Closest third shot, Wilbur Waggoner; No. 9: Longest putt, Wilbur Waggoner; Low score, 42, and low putts, 14, Bill Conley.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week
“At every stage of life, you should be a rookie at something.” — Barbara Bradley Hagerty.
