WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Hikes with Ginny
For hikes with Ginny, depart from Starin Park and carpool to the Nordic Trails north of LaGrange on Thursday July 8, leaving at 9 a.m. Hike will be approximately one hour. Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen and bug spray.
Let’s paddle
Our first paddle will be Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. You are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddle board. Check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device. Registration is requested by Thursday, July 8.
Fitness and wellness
FUNctional Fitness class starts back in person on July 7. Class is limited to 20 people. Fee is $11 for members. Online option still is available.
Yoga with Brienne will meet at the Cravath Lakefront Center in person. Sign up for Tuesday or Thursday at 10 a.m. or both. Deadline to register is July 2. Fee is $45 per session for members, $55 non-members.
Indoor walking is back on Fridays at 9 a.m.
Motorcycle rides
Motorcycle rides are as follows:
July 9 — Enjoy a fish fry lunch at Sunset Harbor, cross the Wisconsin River on the Merrimac Ferry (ice cream may be involved), and visit Wollerscheim Winery & Distillery and walk their grounds. Depart at 10 a.m. A leader is needed.
July 13 — Car show at Schopiere Tap. Bring a classic car or your motorcycle. Enjoy supper (if you want), the car show and ice cream. Depart at 4:30 p.m.
July 18 — Head north for the Rockton chicken barbecue. Departure time is 9 a.m. Leader is Bill McCormick.
July 21 — Waupaca boat ride trip (canceled from June). Ride to Waupaca for lunch at the Boathouse and then take a 1.5-hour boat tour on the Chain O’ Lakes. Registration in advance is required to access boat tickets in a timely manner.
The group will depart at 8 a.m. A leader is needed.
Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended.
Monday Morning Seniors
Hole No. 10: Closest Chip, Gary Relihan; No. 12: Closest in 2, Max Wilde; No. 15: Longest drive-men, Gary LaSchum; No. 15: Longest drive-ladies, Ellie Eichmiller; No. 18: Longest putt, Wilbur Waggoner.
Low score: 43, Gary LaSchum. Low putts: 13, Paul Eichmiller. Chip-in: Paul Eichmiller.
Office hours
Office will be closed July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday. Beginning in July, the office will be open on Wednesdays, but closed on Fridays.
Thought for the week
Learn form the mistakes of others. You can never live long enough to make them all yourself. — Groucho Marx.
