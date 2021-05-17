WHITEWATER — From police officers positioned at all areas of the course to public safety, parking and providing picturesque landscape, the City of Whitewater has been a crucial part of the Discover Whitewater Series: Half Marathon and 5k for nine years.
“The City of Whitewater is proud to be a sponsor of the Discover Whitewater Series, and strives to maintain a safe and fun environment for all participants and spectators, along with our community as a whole,” said City of Whitewater PR and Communications Manager Kristin Mickelson. “We are grateful for those who take safety seriously so people from all over can continue to enjoy this event and all Whitewater has to offer.”
Police officers from the city keep traffic going the correct way and runners on the move on race day. The city provides traffic cones, barricades, and no-parking signs to make sure everyone is safe and having a good time whether they are on the half marathon or 5k course, or lining up at the starting line and passing through the finish line.
Detour signs are placed throughout the city to help people to move safely on race day.
One of the DWS’ main goals is to promote the beauty of the City of Whitewater. The half marathon showcases many of the cornerstones of Whitewater, such as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, business park, Whitewater Unified School District, and the many beautiful landscapes this city offers.
“The purpose of this race has always been to showcase and benefit the Whitewater community,” DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight said. “We are grateful for how involved the city is in our goal. This race would not be possible without the generous support from the city.”
Participants for the DWS come from all over the United States, and this event is a great way to show what a great place Whitewater is to visit, live and play. Visit https://runwhitewater.com/ to register for race day and secure a spot at the start line.
