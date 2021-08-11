WHITEWATER — After recent thunderstorms, the City of Whitewater Public Works Department requests residents to stack any branches and tree limbs on their terrace.

City staff will begin clearing debris and brush chipping next week. All streets will be visited by the Department of Public Works crew to ensure all brush is picked up from the storms. There is no need to call and request this service for the next week only.

For additional questions or concerns, contact the Streets Department at (262) 473-0560. For other requests, visit https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/RequestTracker.aspx.

It is against city ordinance to deposit any yard waste or debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated brush pickup days.

