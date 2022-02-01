WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
I was pleased to join the Scoop over a year ago, to share a few thoughts on the historical parallels between the 1918-19 global flu and current COVID-19 pandemics.
At our talk on Friday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m., I’d like to revisit that conversation and then discuss what has happened in the meantime. While many similarities persist between the two pandemics, political polarization, new media, and the resurgence of what Hofstadter calls “the paranoid style in American politics” have set COVID-19 apart from all prior pandemics.Dr. Karl Brown teaches Modern European History at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Travel opportunities, trip preview
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Preview the Mayflower Tours on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Please register in advance.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway May 16 – 18. Tour includes a Grab Bag Back Roads tour, buggy ride, home cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
The Colorado Historic Trains July 15-22, almost is sold out. Experience six scenic rail excursions including the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, and the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, Medieval Banquet, Kilarney, Limerick, Galway, a jaunting car ride and more.
Premier World Discovery
Take a Culinary Tour through Tuscany Oct. 11-19, unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel. several wineries and tastings, Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and so much more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
Tax preparation assistance
The UW-Whitewater will be providing free e-file tax assistance at the Community Engagement Center, next to Walmart (the old Sentry building), 1260 Main St. in Whitewater. The service will be provided from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 2 through April 13.
The service is first come, first served, and there is free parking. Photo ID and Social Security cards are required. For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/UWWVITA.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two. Dates have been changed to the first and third Monday, Feb. 7 and 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Stained glass class
Persons of all artistic ability levels are welcome at the class Feb. 8 and 9. Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, you can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron, if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and class meets 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members and the deadline is Friday, Feb. 4
Bookworms
Book club will discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George on Monday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. The March book is “The Mermaid Chair” by Sue Monk Kidd.
Boost Your Brain & Memory
Boost Your Brain & Memory is a multi-faceted brain health program that goes beyond simple brain games. The evidence-based program focuses on a variety of lifestyle factors that impact brain health and on memory strategies that participants can implement in their daily lives.
Program participants learn practices that can help them live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions. Class is Mondays, Feb. 28 to April 4, at 1 p.m. Register by Feb. 18. Class size is limited. Class also is offered in Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills.
Bingo callers needed
We are looking for one or two bingo callers for our bingos held on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Call one, two or all. Someone will play your cards and you still can win prizes.
Membership 2022
Thanks to everyone who joined last year! A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid now and those paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and nonresidents is $15. The funds support our front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
If you cannot afford the fee, we have a fund that will cover it for you. Stop into the office and let us know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“It’s become clear to us that life is an adventure to be savored, celebrated and surrendered to rather than an endless jigsaw puzzle with too little time to complete. Now we’re free to explore our inner lives and the external world with loving curiosity and heartfelt compassion.” — David Chernikoff (on aging).
