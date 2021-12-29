WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
'Great decisions of WWII'
Join Dr. Richard Haney Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for lively and informational presentations. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education is sponsoring this series.
All talks are in person or virtual. Sign up by Jan. 3 to receive the Zoom link. The first presentation is Jan. 5 on “Decisions Gone Wrong: Major Diplomatic and Strategic Mistakes.”
Tropical party
Enjoy the warmth as we take you away to tropical sand beaches, island music and fun on Friday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Whitewater Aquatic Center on the pool deck.
Listen and participate in steel drum music with Bahama Bob. He’ll get your toes tapping and hips swaying. There will be games, trivia, hula, a photo/selfie spot and more. If you want to be in the pool, you can. The event is free; just make a reservation.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20, 2022. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, have a medieval banquet, see Kilarney, Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride and more.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19, 2022. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel in the famous wine region of Chianti Tuscany. Experiences include: Truffle hunting, organic cooking class, several wineries and tastings, Tuscan farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,295 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022, featuring Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt; and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway, May 16-18, 2022. Tour includes a grab bag backroads tour, buggy ride, home-cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
Stained-glass class
All artistic ability levels are welcome at the stained-glass class Dec. 7-8. Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, you can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and class meets 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members. Next class is Jan. 18 and 19.
Book Worms
The Book Club will discuss “One Day in December” by Josie Silver, and “This Tender Land” by William Krueger on Monday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m.
Snowshoeing
Join Bonnie Wagner at Natureland Park on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. If you don’t have snowshoes staff might have some for you to try.
Register in advance so staff can keep you informed of changes in date or venue. Register by Monday, Jan. 10, and let staff know if you have snowshoes or might need a pair to try. This is first come, first served.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Membership 2022
Thanks to everyone who joined last year! A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid beginning in December. Those paid by February 19, will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater School District is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support our front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, we have a fund that will cover it for you. Please stop into the office and let us know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. Holiday closing is Dec. 30-31. Happy New Year!
Thought for the week
“Let our New Year’s resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” — Goran Persson.
