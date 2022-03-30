WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Arboretum at Starin Park
The Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission (UFC) will be planting 150 trees and shrubs in 2022 throughout Starin Park as it begins development of this “outdoor classroom.”
In addition, the group is working on a welcome center and the installation of the first three “micro-climate” areas this year. This will be an ongoing, multi-year project.
Come hear about this project on Wednesday, April 6, at 1:30 p.m. The UFC also will be at the upcoming Earth Day, Arbor Day and Migratory Bird Day celebrations and the first Annual Community Tree Sale taking place at Starin Park during the last two weeks of April.
AARP Smart Driver
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Smart Driver Safety Program is an updated four-hour classroom course that will take place Monday, April 11, from noon to 4 p.m. It is research-based to help older drivers become more aware of changes that occur due to aging and how to adjust accordingly.
Seniors should arrive 15 minutes early for paperwork, payment and to show their AARP card with the instructor.
The fee is $20 for AARP members or $25 for nonmembers. Seniors must bring their AARP member card to receive the discount. They also might be eligible to receive an insurance discount — consult your agent for details. Deadline to register is Friday, April 1.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun on Thursdays, April 7 and 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Week one will focus on “What can our brushes do for us?”
This class will cover different types of brushes and the strokes they can make. Students will use these brush strokes to paint some Spring wreaths, foliage and loose flowers. The fee is $30 and the signup deadline is April 1.
Nature hikes
The April nature hike will be at Kettle Moraine Oak Opening on Thursday, April 7. The group will walk on the Ice Age Trail through a state natural area.
Meet at the Starin Park parking lot at 9 a.m. and drive to the parking spot on Young Road, just north of County Highway H. Everyone is invited to attend. Register in advance.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, April 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This will be the last puzzle exchange until fall.
Want to be part of history?
The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories, and seniors are invited to be part of it.
StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories to build connections between people, and create a more just and compassionate world.
Amy Christian, a trained facilitator from the Dwight Foster library, will be providing information about this project and how one can be a part of it, on Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m. The project will be May 11-20.
Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation, and can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about. Two microphones. Two people. One incredible conversation.
Volunteers rock!
Celebrating those amazing people who volunteered at the center in 2021 on Tuesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be treats, surprises, giveaways and a short program at 1 p.m.
At 1:30 p.m., get ready to “rock out” with Marcie and the Highlights! Seniors can listen, sing along or “move your groove thing” to their great tunes! It will be a rockin’ good time, so don’t miss the fun. Register by April 13 so staff have enough treats and surprises for everyone.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview for the Culinary Tour through Tuscany and the San Antonio Holiday will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Deposit deadlines for all the October tours are in April. After that, it will be if space is available.
Preview the Costa Rica tour May 18 at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. See lush forests and stunning waterfalls, rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines. Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. Tourists will find a slice of paradise and so much more.
Adventure awaits
Celebrate Deb’s retirement and all of the work she has done to make the senior center and the community great! Her travel-themed retirement party on Thursday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be one for the books.
Enjoy cake and other sweet treats, as well as the Senior Center Warblers, a photo/selfie spot and games. RSVP ahead by calling the center at (262) 473-0535 or email jfrench@whitewater-wi.gov.
Senior golf league
The Oak Ridge Senior Golf League will have its first meeting Friday, April 4, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
The league is open to golfers age 60 and over. Cost is $6. The group will golf after the meeting, weather permitting.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“The sooner growing older is stripped of reflexive dread, the better equipped we are to benefit from the countless ways in which it can enrich us.” — Ashton Applewhite.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
