WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
It’s Oscar month
The center will be showing several Oscar-nominated films this month including “Belfast” on Tuesday, March 8; “King Richard” on Tuesday, March 22; and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” on March 29. All movies start at 1 p.m.
Book Worms
The Book Worms book club will discuss “The Mermaid Chair” by Sue Monk Kidd on Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m. The April discussion book is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict.
Motorcycle trip planning
Let us know where you want to go, and days that work best for you to take motorcycle rides. Long or short, north or south — just bring your ideas on Wednesday, March 9, at 9 a,m, and help us plan a great summer of rides!
Stained glass
All artistic ability levels are welcome at our stained-glass class March 15 and 16. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students can receive one-on-one instruction.
Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron, if you have one. The instructor is Caroline Britton and this class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members. Signup deadline is Friday, March 11.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Monday, March 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
San Antonio holiday
Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2022, and enjoy highlights of the area. These include: San Antonio city tour, learn about the Alamo at an IMAX theater and then visit the Alamo; take a Riverwalk cruise, tour the LBJ ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias along the Riverwalk.
There is an optional tour of Austin, including the capitol; a city tour, the LBJ Library and the State History Museum.
Cost is $2,075 per person double (includes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help!
Call or email for any of the trip brochures. Reservation deadlines are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour through Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“It is important to remember that the viciousness and wrongs of life stick out very plainly, but that even at the worst times, there is a great deal of goodness, kindness, and day-to-day decency that goes unnoticed and makes no headlines.” — Isaac Asimov.
