Openings exist for Wii Bowling summer league two-person teams at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The league starts June 7 and runs until Aug.23. Anyone looking to play Wii Bowling this summer should call the center to let staff know. Bowlers pay $1 per week during the season. Wii bowling is held Monday mornings at 9 and 10:15.
John Duggleby show
Join us at the senior center for a music show by John Duggleby on Friday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. called “Spirit” as we celebrate the resiliency and human optimism as we continue our push to overcome the pandemic.
A limited number of tables are available to attend. Reservations are required, and while making them, let staff know how many people will be at your table for the day of the show.
Accreditation volunteers
Staff still are looking for a couple more people to help with the reaccreditation of the senior center. This group will meet throughout the summer and discuss short- and long-term goals of the center along with ensuring that the center is meeting the standards put in place by the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers. If interested in serving, talk to director Chris Nye.
Ping Pong
The center has a ping pong table and equipment available each Wednesday afternoon in the game room in June from 2 to 3:30. Ping pong is a good hand-eye coordination game and also a great game for working on balance. Come in and give it a try any Wednesday afternoon.
Farmers market voucher distribution
Who is eligible for the farmers market voucher distribution? Seniors must be 60 years or older, or Native American 55 years or above, and will need to verify that their monthly income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty guideline: income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,686 or less for two people.
How does the program work? Enrolled seniors will receive vouchers worth $25 per household. These vouchers may be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at approved farmers markets or roadside stands. These vouchers are good until Oct. 31.
How do I get these vouchers? Vouchers will be available at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Friday, June 11. The number of vouchers is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Texas Hold Em
May 27 Texas Hold Em standings were first place to Tom Sehnert, with second place going to Tim Baker. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500 scores
500 scores from May 27 are: First place, Keith Marsden, 4,760; second, Kay Hartwig, 3,510. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre scores
Euchre scores from June 1 are: First, Bill Schopen, 58; second, Joyce Satterlee, 54; third, Harold Riggs and Hilde Carl, 53; fifth, Rollie Carothers, 51. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead scores
Sheepshead scores from May 28 are: First, Joanne Gross, 63; second, Chuck Taggert, 61; third, Herb Papenfus, 54; fourth, Jon Sveom, 53; fifth, Nancy Walbrandt, 47; sixth, Terre Golembiewski, 42. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Humana representative
A representative from Humana will be available at the center from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, for anyone who would like to discuss Medicare or health plan coverage options. It is a drop-in office hours visit; no appointments are required.
