There are openings for Wii Bowling two-person teams at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for this summer league which starts June 7 and runs until Aug. 23.
Anyone looking to do wii bowling this summer should call the center to let staff know. Bowlers pay $1 per week during the season.
Senior center bus
The senior center bus has been in storage at the city garage for several months and throughout the pandemic timeframe. We are hopeful that this summer we will be able to resume this service but will need volunteer drivers once again to step up and help make this program a go.
The center’s bus was picking up older adults and going to medical appointments in town, pharmacies, stores and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Texas Hold Em
May 13 standings were first place to Chuck Schloesser with second place going to William Bowes. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500 scores
Scores from May 13: First place, Joanne Gross; second, Roger Gross. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Painting with Katie
Sign up now for June 4th Painting with Katie at the senior center from 3 to 5 p.m. This painting class costs $25, and all materials and instruction are provided. At the end students get to take home what they’ve finished painting. The next painting will feature flowers and a butterfly.
Line dancing class
A new session of line dancing starts Friday, May 28, for eight weeks. The class, geared toward those beginning to experience the fun of line dancing, costs $35.
Wii Bowling scores
Scores from Wii Bowling for May 10 are: Glorine Christensen 800 (243, 278, 279), Lori Gaber 774 (258, 269, 247), Dale Zilisch 655 (206, 215, 234), Terry Bowes 651 (220, 216, 215), Cora Wahl 606, Marlene Dianich 595, Sandy Kilroy 592, Mary Zilisch 583, Sandy Basich 577.
