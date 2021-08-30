JEFFERSON — The Will Road bridge over Deer Creek in the Town of Jefferson will be closing on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for road work.
The road work should be completed by the end of October, depending upon weather conditions. Motorists should find an alternate route to take during construction.
All updates regarding the construction progress will be posted on the Town of Jefferson’s website: www.townofjefferson.com.
Questions regarding the Will Road status can be directed to the town clerk at (920) 674-5073 or email at clerk@townofjefferson.com.
