MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces this year’s scholarship recipients.

A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

This year’s scholarship winners from the Jefferson County area are:

T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship

• Valorie Schamens of Jefferson, Jefferson County

Culver’s 4-H Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, two awarded

• Stephanie Farrey of Whitewater, Rock County

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs.

By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments