The Wisconsin Lions Camp, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation Inc., now is accepting applications for its 65th year of camping for youth and adults with disabilities.
One week of camping is provided free of charge to accepted applicants. The cost to host a camper is just shy of $1,000 for the week.
The camp, in Rosholt, receives financial support from the Lions Clubs of Wisconsin to make the experience possible. Individuals and corporations also regularly donate to the camp.
The Summer Camp Programs are provided to participants free of charge thanks to the generosity of Lions Clubs and other donors from Wisconsin. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club contributes to Lions Camp each year.
While the names of the campers are not shared with the club, the club was notified that nine Fort Atkinson area individuals attended the camp in the past three years in four of the different populations.
Specialized camping programs are scheduled for youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired or are deaf or hard of hearing. Camping programs also are scheduled for youth who have diabetes, intellectual disabilities, epilepsy or autism.
The various programs have different application deadlines. A full listing of programs and application deadlines for campers can be found at https://www.wisconsinlionscamp.com/summer-camp%20 or by calling (715) 677-4969. Due to current coronavirus concerns, all camp programs are restricted to not more than 100 attendees per program.
2021 camp programs
Blind or Visually Impaired – Adults (June 6-10, 2021)
This program is open to adults who are blind or visually impaired (totally blind; legally blind (20/200) or side vision of not more than 20° with correction; low vision – vision of 20/40 Snellen or less with correction; vision in one eye only).
Blind or Visually Impaired – Youth (July 4-8, 2021)
This program is open to youth ages 10 to 17 at camp time who are blind or visually impaired (totally blind; legally blind (20/200) or side vision of not more than 20° with correction; low vision – vision of 20/40 Snellen or less with correction; vision in one eye only).
Intellectual Disabilities or Autism – Youth (June 20-24 & June 27-July 1, 2021)
This program is open to youth ages 12 to 17 at camp time with intellectual disabilities or autism.
Intellectual Disabilities or Autism – Young Adults (June 13-17, 2021)
This program is open to young adults ages 18 to 25 at camp time with intellectual disabilities or autism. This program is by invitation only with a lottery system used to select campers.
Diabetes – Youth (July 11-15 & July 18-22, 2021)
This program is open to youth ages 12 to 16 at camp time with diabetes. This program uses a lottery system to select campers for each session.
Epilepsy – Youth (July 4-8, 2021)
This program is open to youth ages 10 to 17 at camp time with epilepsy and runs concurrently with the blind or visually impaired youth program.
Deaf or Hard of Hearing – Youth (July 25-29 & August 1-5, 2021)
This program is open to youth ages 10 to 17 at camp time who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Deaf or Hard of Hearing – Adults (August 16-20, 2021)
This program is open to adults who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club is privileged to host its district’s golf outing on July 15 at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, one of the premier golf venues in the area. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club will donate a portion of the net proceeds to the Wisconsin Lions Camp.
