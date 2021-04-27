WHITEWATER — In the spirit of Earth Day and enjoying being outside while still practicing social distancing, Wisconsin Makers is sponsoring a public “plein air” art project to support area nonprofit organizations.
Area artists of all ages and ability are invited to participate in Earth Art by drawing, painting or using their preferred media to create flowers, landscapes or other scenes celebrating the great outdoors.
Wisconsin Makers, a regional makerspace located in Whitewater, is providing free kits that include acid-free art paper, a 10-by-15-inch backing board and return envelope.
Larger-sized paper and backing boards are available for adults upon request.
“With many fundraising events canceled and grants disappearing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin Makers wanted to do something to help,” said Peter Spangler, board member of the community workshop.
“We thought that, with Earth Day having marked its 51st anniversary on April 22, and since area residents have been ‘safer at home’ the past year due to COVID-19 , a plein-air project would be appropriate,” he added.
“Plein air” denotes a 19th-century style of painting or drawing outdoors.
Amateur, professional and wannabe artists may pick up a packet from the kiosk outside Wisconsin Makers, 200 E. Clay St. in Whitewater. For porch pickup in Fort Atkinson, artists should message a request via the Wisconsin Makers’ Facebook page or text at the telephone number below.
The kits are available until all are gone.
Completed artwork may be dropped off at Wisconsin Makers or sent via mail in the return envelope.
Spangler said the artwork is hoped to be donated to benefit area nonprofit organizations for their fundraising efforts.
“We would like to thank Nasco of Fort Atkinson and NAEIR of Galesburg, Ill., for providing the art supplies,” he added.
Wisconsin Makers’ contact email address is WisconsinMakers@gmail.com. The phone number to call or text is (262) 753-6243.
Information also can be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/WisconsinMakers.
