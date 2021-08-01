SUN PRAIRIE — Thirty-six youth across the upper Midwest received recognition for their achievement in fair projects from Compeer Financial and its Blue Ribbon Project this year.
Now in its second year, the Blue Ribbon Project was created as a way to support youth who had their fairs canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. While many fairs have resumed this year, Compeer Financial team members committed to supporting outstanding fair projects once again.
“Youth across our territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin work hard on their fair projects, and learn a lot along the way,” said John Monson, chief mission and marketing officer at Compeer Financial. “At Compeer, we remain a strong supporter of youth agriculture programs. Many of our team members participated in fairs growing up or have kids showing at fairs now. It’s an important part of rural America.”
Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory were encouraged to submit photos and descriptions of their fair projects, and to explain what it meant to them. Winners received $100, plus an additional $100 to a charity of their choice. Winners were chosen based on age and geographic location.
Congratulations to the following area winner of the Blue-Ribbon Project Contest: Lillian Hansen, of Fort Atkinson.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.
