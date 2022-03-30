JEFFERSON — The World Canine Freestyle Organization, in conjunction with the Dancers with Woofs of Wisconsin, will be holding the 2022 Regional Competition in Jefferson at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, 503 N. Jackson Ave., on April 2 and 3.
Freestyle is a choreographed musical program performed by handlers and their dogs. Musical freestyle displays the dog and handler in a creative, innovative and original dance, using music and intricate movements to showcase teamwork, artistry, costuming, athleticism and style in interpreting the theme to the music.
It is judged using the Olympic scoring system of artistic and technical merit, and competitors can receive titles, ribbons and trophies. Contestants for this event are coming from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Competitors will range from first-timers to the highest class of perfect dance partners, some pairs and a team along with a few Sassy Seniors and a Handi-Dandi mixed in. This year, even two juniors are competing who happen to be sisters. Not only are they doing a single dance, but also a pair’s routine.
Distinguished judge will be Anna Schloff, president of the World Canine Freeestyle Organization, who hails from Davison, Mich.
The event is free for the audience to watch but only competitor dogs are allowed at the competition site. The times for Saturday, April 2, are from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (lunch from noon to 1 p.m.); and Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (lunch from noon to 1 p.m.).
Masks will be required for the safety of competitors.
Dancers with Woofs is a non-profit group. Its mission is to enhance the teamwork and bond with dogs by participating in and promoting the artful sport of canine freestyle dance.
Dancers with Woofs members give back to the community by entertaining for nursing homes, senior centers, schools, daycare centers, rescue organizations, community fundraisers, and wherever their paws are welcomed.
