WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium’s 2021 Big Read project comes to a close with an important immigration-themed presentation courtesy of Old World Wisconsin.
Especially fitting for this year’s Big Read literary selection, “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang, let the team at Old World Wisconsin teach you and your family about the local immigration experiences… both past and present. Register for a free virtual presentation of “Immigrant Story” on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
Why do people leave everything they know with only a few possessions to start a new life in Wisconsin? Historical and contemporary immigration stories help unpack this question as you explore immigration through an immigrant trunk, folk art and firsthand accounts.
This program is being presented virtually in conjunction with Young Auditorium’s 2021 NEA BIG READ. An Arts initiative in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA BIG READ seeks to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.
This year’s BIG READ novel, “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang, pays tribute to thousands of Hmong families made the journey from the war-torn jungles of Laos to the overcrowded refugee camps of Thailand and onward to America.
Online registration forms for all BIG READ 2021 events can be found at https://youngauditorium.wordpress.com/. All registrants will receive an exclusive link to access the virtual presentation.
For information on all Young Auditorium BIG READ 2021 events, including details about the author and book selection, and a complete listing of community and library partners, visit: www.youngauditorium.wordpress.com.
