Art always has brought people together.
It connects them throughout the centuries, over the millennia. It connects them no matter their backgrounds or the languages they speak.
And now art is bringing house-bound School District of Fort Atkinson students together as they move to online education during the mandated school closure intended to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first assignment, in particular, will endure over time and space as students work in their separate homes to create individual squares of a “COVID 19 quilt” that eventually will go on display for all to see.
Angie Szabo, Fort Atkinson High School art teacher and recipient of a 2014 Kohl Fellowship for Excellence in Education, said that the move to online schooling has been both a challenge and a blessing.
Prior to the pandemic, she had her art curriculum laid out for the entire year — what students would work on and how their assignments would spiral around to build on their skills and take their work to a new level.
That is an approach that has paid dividends in the traditional classroom, and Szabo said her students have been doing amazing work.
But unprecedented times require unprecedented approaches, so Szabo, like all of the other teachers in the district, had to rip apart her entire curriculum to find ways for students to continue learning and expressing their creativity at home.
“Normally, my metals classes would be soldering and buffing right now,” Szabo said. “My sculpture classes would be working mostly with ceramics, using the kiln.”
No matter how artistic they are, the average art student does not have access to this equipment or these materials at home.
So art teachers across the district — indeed, across the state — are having to approach their subject from an entirely different direction. Assignments must be more open-ended and flexible to allow students to take advantage of whatever materials they might have at home.
For example, students can create sculptures using cardboard, tin cans or natural materials found in their yard.
“We are really trying to think outside the box,” the art teacher said.
She noted that they’re also trying really hard to create assignments that will be a source of joy and relief, rather than add stress and anxiety.
“Right now, none of us can stay on a predetermined path,” she added.
One of the projects Szabo has introduced her students to during this first week of online schooling is paper beadmaking.
“It’s fairly easy once you know how to do it,” she said.
Unlike high schools in some surrounding districts, Fort Atkinson High School is maintaining its block schedule, with scheduled classes, although the blocks are shorter.
“I’ve been seeing 90- to 95-percent attendance in this first week,” Szabo said. “I feel pretty good about that.”
And some of those who aren’t “attending” class have stepped up to serve on the front lines of the pandemic, working daytime jobs at area grocery or convenience stores.
Szabo said her goal is to be able to have face-to-face meetings with everyone who can participate, but if students can’t make the scheduled classtime, they can still watch the lesson on video and connect to resources online.
Szabo said that during the past week, she has loved being able to see her students again, if only remotely.
“It was really nice to see their faces,” the art teacher said. “I miss them.”
When teachers and students left school on Friday, March 13, they did not know they would not be returning on Monday. After all, districts weren’t mandated to close schools until the 18th, but the Fort Atkinson administration made the decision on Sunday, March 15, not to go ahead with classes.
“For sure, it was the right move,” Szabo said.
Still, the immediate impact was discouraging.
“It was a little eerie returning to school for one day over the break to pick up teaching materials. It was quiet,” Szabo said. “I went into the kiln room and looked at all of these unfired pieces, not knowing when we’ll be able to finish them.
“I especially miss the time with my seniors,” she continued. “This was my last quarter with them, and I am grieving for them, all of the opportunities they have lost that are part of a regular senior year.”
While students were still on break, Szabo began to reach out to them, offering encouragement and art prompts to inspire creativity and stave off boredom.
“I didn’t want them to feel forgotten or lonely,” Szabo said. “Not everyone responded, but some did, and that was really nice.”
Now they’re back in school ... together, but separate.
Though not the same as in-person classes, meeting online has bolstered students’ spirits and inspired them to continue creating art, the teacher said.
Szabo said she spent the first couple of days of online classes discussing the process — where students could find assignments and resources, how to turn their work in — and then she went over the initial assignment: the COVID-19 quilt square.
As not every student has cloth or sewing materials at home, these could be made of paper or any other materials families have at hand.
The idea is to help students process what they’re thinking and feeling right now, while creating a lasting cooperative piece of art.
“I am really excited to see the finished product,” Szabo said.
She said art has a real value — at all times, but especially at times like these, when people are trying to process an overwhelming situation.
“Art is very important in so many different ways,” the teacher said. “If you are creative, you really need that outlet. It’s a way for people to process everything that’s coming at them from the news, from social media.
Szabo said that a lot of people, not just professional artists, are turning to visual art at this time, to create hope, to recognize and celebrate the good in life, and to help them process the darker aspects of life under the shadow of COVID-19.
She mentioned the “Happy Heart” window art that has been popping up in Fort Atkinson and around the nation, raising spirits even when folks can’t interact in person.
Art provides people who are housebound under the “Safer at Home” order something positive to do, she said. It gives people a project they have control over, and gives them a purpose.
“Art is universal,” the teacher said. “I can make a piece of art and with no words; I can communicate with someone in Italy who doesn’t speak English.
“Art is also one way to record a moment in history,” she said, noting that historians who want to understand a particular point in history turn not only to news accounts and journals, but also to images — paintings and photographs that illustrate the time.
“It’s a way to express the human condition,” she said.
Despite its challenges, jumping into online learning has led teachers to bolster their own skills, adapt to find new ways to reach people, and to be more flexible in order to meet student needs.
“This is all teaching me to release a little control, to be open to where the world is taking us,” Szabo said.
Speaking to the technology itself, she said, “I can see this opening up options in the future for online learning during a bad flu season or on what would otherwise be a snow day.”
As to the more open-ended approach the crisis is forcing her to take, Szabo said that the experience has taught her to “take a deep breath and evaluate what’s most important.”
To her, that’s maintaining the sense of connection and community for her students, supporting each other, finding joy and purpose in the little things, and being creative together.
