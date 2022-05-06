Fort Atkinson High School has selected the following students as Badger State honorees for 2022: Front Row, Left to Right - Valentina Santamaria Munante and Courtney Majeres, Badger Girls State delegates; Back Row - Michael Bills, Jack Jonas and Charles Schenck, Badger Boys State delegates, along with Ethan and Josh Larson, who were not present for the photo.
Fort Atkinson High School recently announced its honorees for Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State, leadership and government programs to be held this summer.
The program brings together students from across Wisconsin in an interactive exercise in which they form a hypothetical "51st state" and elect their representatives on different levels to form the government on the munitipal, county and state level.
Students use the basic laws and procedures of the State of Wisconsin as a guide as they carry out the main functions of state government and execute the duties of whatever office they have been elected to.
Fort Atkinson will be sending two delegates to Badger Girls State, which will take place June 19-24 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; and five representatives to Badger Boys State, which will take place June 12-18 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The events are organized by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary on the state level.
The Fort Atkinson students' participation in this leadership program is sponsored by local civic organizations.
Sponsoring the Badger Girls State honorees this year are American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 along with the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club.
Sponsoring the Badger Boys State honorees this year are the Kiwanis Club, W. D. Hoard and Sons, the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
Selected as Badger Boys delegates are Michael Bills, Jack Jonas, Ethan Larson, Josh Larson and Charles Schenck.
Selected as Badger Girls delegates this year are Courtney Majeres and Valentina Santamaria Munante.
