JEFFERSON — As Jefferson school planners head into the initial phases of figuring out the 2020-21 budget, they'll be guided by a financial forecast prepared for the district by Baird Financial Advisors.
The model extends out for five years and builds on current trends, extrapolating out as the current students progress through the grades and younger siblings enter school.
There are a lot of factors that are impossible to predict several years ahead, of course, such as state education budget changes and enrollment changes resulting from people moving into or out of the district.
The model uses conservative figures based on current trends and indicators to estimate future state equalized aid, property value and other elements that will go into future budgets.
The budget for each school year depends heavily on student enrollment, or, technically, "membership," which is calculated each year on the third Friday in September.
This is not a simple count of how many students attend school in the district. Rather, it involves a complex formula that starts with the straight headcount of resident students, subtracts open-enrollees who are heading out of the district, and adds open-enrollees coming into the district.
That subtotal becomes the "resident student count."
Some students do not count as full-time enrollees, either. Half-time 4-year-old kindergarten students count as 0.5 in terms of "membership," while summer school students are calculated in fractionally depending on the number of hours they're in class during the summer program.
Finally, there are always a couple of part-time open-enrollees to consider, such as a student exiting the high school for just a couple of hours a day to take advantage of another district's orchestra program, or a student coming into Jefferson to attend a course or two their home school does not have.
Part-time open-enrollees are limited to a maximum of two classes they can take before they have to officially enroll in a district.
All of these calculations are then pro-rated as stipulated by the state, and the final result is the district's FTE (full-time equivalent) student count.
That's why the official enrollment (that is, "membership") count is not available right after the date when it's calculated, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
Peachey noted during the School District of Jefferson Board of Education meeting Monday that overall enrollment in Jefferson, as in most districts across the state and nation, is declining. This reflects a broad demographic change as today's young families are just not having as many children as in generations past.
However, as the general enrollment is declining, the Jefferson schools have seen an upward trend in their open-enrollment figures for the past few years.
It used to be that the Jefferson schools would lose far more students to open enrollment than they would gain, but a couple of years ago, that trend turned around and the Jefferson schools began to gain more students than they lost.
Since dollars for open-enrollment students travel with these students to their selected district, this has had a significant positive budgetary impact.
This trend has continued and expanded in the years since, and the Baird forecast predicts that trend continuing, with growth in open enrollment for the next few years.
Peachey said that the open-enrollees the district has lost tend to be concentrated in the higher grades, and those numbers are expected to drop off as the students graduate. Meanwhile, more open-enrollees coming into the lower grades are expected to stay with the Jefferson schools into the future.
In 2019-20, the district recorded a net gain of 15 students through open enrollment, and the Baird forecast calls for this net gain to reach 80 by 2024-25.
One predictable factor as the district builds its future budgets is debt service, as the district knows what projects it is still paying for and when each portion of debt will be paid off.
With no major building projects in the works, the forecast calls for district debt service expenditures to remain fairly steady for the next 10 years until 2029-30, at which time all of the major building projects which have been done in recent years will be paid in full.
That accounts to $2.6 million of debt off the books by 2030, Peachey said.
The final piece to drop off will be the recent energy exemption, which provided financing for long-term energy efficiency and infrastructure projects which should actually reduce costs for the district in the long run.
As to the revenue limits set by the state, the numbers are known for the next school year only, because that is included in the last biennial budget passed by the state.
Down the line, what happens with that element of the budget will be up to future state Legislatures. For now, the budget forecast calculates in minimal state aid.
Another important element of budget building in recent years has been funds from operating referendums. Peachey said the district just is finishing its final year of receiving funds from the non-recurring referendum, which gained the district $775,000 each year for the years for which this referendum was in effect.
Then last year, district voters approved a recurring referendum. In the future, this recurring referendum will add $775,000 in perpetuity to the base revenue limit allowed by the state, in order to allow the district to continue its programs and staffing at their current level.
It is a great relief to be able to rely on this additional funding, without which the district would have gone into a deficit and had to cut programs and/or staff, Peachey said.
However, the Baird forecast predicts that expenses will rise each year due to other factors, and that this additional $775,000 eventually will not be enough to maintain programs and staffing either.
"Without that $775,000, we'd be in a really difficult position," Peachey said. "We have to be really thankful for the support of the local taxpayers."
However, the district still is operating on a tight budget, and as the years go on, district planners will have to be fiscally watchful, Peachey said.
"When that $775,000 does not continue to grow (with the district's costs), that will eventually mean more discussion," she said.
Another budget factor is the declining enrollment exemption, which provides the district with a little "breathing room" as it figures out how to adjust its budgets with a smaller enrollment base.
Peachey cautioned that this is a temporary measure, however, and eventually this revenue source will run out.
One more factor that has grown more significant in recent years, but which is difficult to predict for the future, is private school vouchers.
Like open enrollment between public schools, private school vouchers allow local district residents to receive public funds to attend a private school — and in this area, that almost would be entirely parochial schools. These funds are then added to the local public school district's overall tax levy.
This trend has been rising sharply in Jefferson, as in other areas of the state, since it is a fairly new option.
In 2018-19, $110,493 of the district's levy went to private school vouchers. In the current 2019-20 school year, that number has jumped to more than $365,000.
Baird's forecast estimates that the district levy will include around $564,670 for private school vouchers.
"I think we'll hit a ceiling at some point, but I'm not sure where that ceiling will be," Peachey said.
She said the district has been feeling out other parochial schools in the area which educate Jefferson students to see if they will join the voucher program to try to get a handle on future trends.
However, it is impossible to predict what other schools in the greater region might pull Jefferson students away under this program in the future, as a voucher student can head anywhere, in the county or out.
Looking at potential equalized aid (based on local property values), Peachey said, the Baird forecast uses a fairly conservative estimate of a 2-percent increase in local property values.
With the district's overall enrollment declining, this means the property value per member (or enrollee) is growing, which is good for the local budget, she concluded.
