COLD SPRING - Once Tawney Hadler started making barn quilts, she also started spotting them all over the countryside.
These oversize painted "quilt squares" adorn Midwestern barns like Amish Hex Signs in "Pennsylvania Dutch" country. They bring a little brightness to a countryside often lost in the greys, browns and whites of winter, and some carry additional meaning, summoning memories and symbolizing peace and joy.
Hadler, a junior at Fort Atkinson High School, began making 8'x8' barn quilts at the age of 14, initially to enter in the Jefferson County Fair. She studied the folk art with area barn quilt painter Becky Reeb.
Her art attracted the notice of Philip Jones of Jones Dairy Farm, who commissioned her to paint a similar design on his business' iconic yellow barn along the Rock River Fort Atkinson.
Out of that enterprise grew Hadler's fledgling business, Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilt.
Over the last few years, Tawney has painted more than 14 barn quilts that adorn barns and outbuildings across Jefferson County and beyond. Her most recent work went to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, commissioned by the Fort Atkinson City Beautification Council in patriotic colors.
Hadler, who enjoys spending time outdoors, began noticing other barn quilts on country roads around Jefferson County, and she began actively seeking them out. She thought others too might enjoy finding these little colorful treasures tucked into the countryside.
This inspired her to create a "Barn Quilt Trail," a self-guided driving tour highlighting the barn quilts of Jefferson County.
So far, Hadler has identified 79 barn quilts currently on display on 62 different properties throughout the county.
Hadler noted that similar driving tours can be found around the country, most in other states and some as close as Wisconsin's Dunn County.
Hadler began putting together a list including the addresses where each quilt could be spotted, a description of the quilt, the owners and anything special about the quilt, such as where it came from, who made it and the significance of the colors and design. In some cases, Hadler hopes to include interesting details about the property as well, such as the original owners of the barns and what the structures were initially used for.
"Some of them have really interesting stories behind them," Hadler said. She said that one quilt in Jefferson was created for a local woman who was suffering from cancer. She has since passed away, and her husband will be taking the quilt with him to a new home, where the purple-and yellow color scheme will always remind him of her.
Hadler and her family recently contacted the Jefferson County Tourism Council to see how they could promote this trail as a local attraction.
Thus, the Jefferson County Tourism Council added the trail to its website located at www.enjoyjeffersoncounty.com, sharing the listing and locations of the quilts for all who are interested in seeking them out.
As of this point, the listing is entirely online, though it is downloadable and printable.
In the interim, Hadler began contacting the property owners who have barn quilts on display, seeking permission to add their properties to the official list and have them photographed.
Where possible, Hadler has also sought out the personal meanings of each quilt. Some, for example, were dedicated in the memory of a lost loved one, using that person's favorite colors. Others hearken back to historical meanings of particular quilt patterns, which Hadler researched at the Hoard Historical Museum with the help of curator Merrilee Lee.
So far, this entire project has been a labor of love, and as of this point, there is no cost to be part of this local tourism attraction, highlighting agriculture and the small towns of Jefferson County.
However, Hadler said she is seeking some grant funding to allow for a professional photographer to take aerial photographs of the quilts and their settings across the countryside. Donations toward the project would also be welcome.
She is working with Joe Pucillo of PJI Photography LLC of Fort Atkinson, who has a license to do drone photography, in order to catch unique angles of the featured properties.
"We hope to have the photography done this fall," Hadler said.
The Fort Atkinson student said she hopes to wrap the entire project up by the time she graduates next year, although it could be updated in perpetuity as new quilts are added around the county and others taken down or moved.
Anyone who has a barn quilt on their property and is interested in being listed as part of the trail may call Hadler at (920)397-2768 or email her at tawneyhadler@gmail.com. People may visit coldspringcustombarnquilts.com to learn more.
