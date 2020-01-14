Ryan Whisner

The Fort Atkinson City Council held its re-organizational meeting Tuesday as newly elected members were sworn-in and a new council president was selected. Pictured above, 2018 Fort Atkinson City Council President Mason Becker accepts a plaque for his service as council president for the past two years from City Manager Matt Trebatoski. Council member Paul Kotz was unanimously elected by the council to serve as the 2019 council president with Becker elected as president pro-tem.