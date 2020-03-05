Several area businesses have received an email from a person named Jerome Reid stating that they have been selected for the 2020 Best of Fort Atkinson Awards.
They are calling themselves the “Fort Atkinson Business Recognition.”
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce warns that this is a scam and recipients should not open the link to this email.
In addition, the Daily Jefferson County Union says that this is not at all related to its Best of the Area readers’ poll held in spring/summer. Those winners never receive any such solicitation from an outside company.
